Activate Marketing Services with 188% Growth Makes Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Activate Marketing Services is No. 2,267 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Since previously ranking No. 2,653 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020, Activate has experienced a growth in revenue of 188 percent.

"Activate empowers sales and marketing teams by accelerating high-qualified leads that convert to opportunity at a faster pace," says Martha Schwartz, Activate Marketing Services' President and Co-founder. "We've been serving the tech sector for eight years and are honored by the third inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for our efforts to boost pipeline and help generate revenue for the largest tech companies in the world."

"Activate continues to leverage its unique marketing programs, which uncover the needs of the tech buyer and deliver results," says Edward Grossman, Co-founder and CEO of Activate. "We are proud to have been recognized by Inc. for the third time for our services and look forward to driving more revenue for tech marketers while serving the needs of tech buyers."

See the complete Inc. 5000 list, including Activate Marketing Services, company profiles and an interactive database, at www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.

Activate Marketing Services (www.activatems.com) provides content-powered lead and marketing services for business technology marketers, based on a unique combination of buyer insights and high-performance content. The company develops detailed buyer personas, creates multi-platform content to engage prospects at every stage of the decision-making process, then nurtures the resulting relationships across live, mobile and digital platforms to convert prospects into customers. Founded by a team of high-tech media executives with deep expertise in editorial, marketing and technology, Activate's formula for high-performance marketing connects messaging, marketing and measurement to deliver bottom-line results.

