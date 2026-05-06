Activate Opens First Malaysia Location in Kuala Lumpur in Partnership with Kara Holdings

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate, North America's fastest-growing interactive gaming experience, has officially opened its first location in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Activate opened inside Pavilion Bukit Jalili, in partnership with Kara Holdings, a Southeast Asia-based entertainment venue group.

Activate and Kara Holdings open first location in Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The 1,300 m² Activate live-action gaming venue features 12 game rooms and more than 800 levels. Players move room to room, using reflexes, smarts, and teamwork to beat each game. Each room hits teams with fast, physical and mental challenges that test speed, coordination and problem-solving. The games are built for teams of two to five players, and each session gives groups in Kuala Lumpur a fast, indoor way to play together - friends, families, work teams, and schools.

"We're bringing Activate to Malaysia for the first time," said Robin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Kara Holdings. "Players in Kuala Lumpur will run, think fast, and win together. Every session feels like a workout and a party."

Activate launched in Canada in 2019 and built a following by turning gaming into something you play with your body and mind. RFID tracking follows Player progress over time, so guests can level up, unlock achievements, earn Next Level Rewards, and compare scores with friends around the world.

"Activate brings a new kind of energy to the market," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate. "From the moment Players step in, they'll feel the pace, the challenge, and the rush of the game. It's something Malaysia hasn't seen before."

Today, Activate operates more than 70 locations worldwide and plans to open 30 additional locations in 2026. Activate plans to expand across Southeast Asia with Kara Holdings, including future sites in Singapore.

To book a visit or learn more, visit playactivate.my or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has become North America's fastest-growing interactive gaming experience, growing to more than 75 locations across Canada, the U.S., Finland, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

SOURCE ACTIVATE