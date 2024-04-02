Activate Secures Hat-trick of Wins at Esteemed B2B Marketing Awards for Innovation and Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate, the leading brand-to-demand and buyer engagement platform in the B2B marketing landscape, took home three industry honors early this year, winning three distinguished accolades. Each award recognizes Activate's dedication to connect and engage B2B technology buyers in unique ways that accelerate pipeline and drive ROI impact for B2B marketing and sales organizations.

Activate was presented with a Finny at the B2B Marketing Exchange's Killer Content Awards (KCAs). Activate wins two major awards at the 5th annual Dick Reed Awards by Just Global.

Best Interactive Content for Activate's TechScore: Activate was presented with a Finny at the B2B Marketing Exchange's Killer Content Awards (KCAs). This award recognizes B2B companies that are creatively connecting with their audiences and creating engaging experiences. Activate distinguished itself from more than 150 nominations in 13 categories. The Finny is emblematic of Activate's unique understanding of B2B tech buyers and ability to drive meaningful engagement throughout the buyer journey.

"For years, the Killer Content Awards have honored B2B companies that are forging a new path beyond the status quo to deliver exceptional buyer engagement and content experiences," said Klaudia Tirico, Content Director at the #B2BMX series. "This year's nominations were an exceptionally difficult bunch to judge, as each one stood out as a testament to creativity, strategy, and the power to authentically engage buyers and customers in the ever-evolving B2B marketing and sales industry."

Activate also garnered two major awards at the 5th annual Dick Reed Awards by Just Global, which recognizes the movers and shakers that have transformed the B2B landscape in 2023. Introduced in 2020 in memory of Dick Reed, Just Global's longtime former CEO, these awards celebrate those that have left an indelible footprint on the world of B2B marketing over the last 12 months as Just Global partners. Activate's contributions to B2B marketing excellence were recognized in the following categories:

Best Regional Partner North America: Activate was awarded for its instrumental role in expanding Just Global's influence in the North American sector. Activate's strategic collaborations and thought leadership drove measurable business results and cultivated impactful industry connections.

Most Game-Changing Solution for Activate's Pipeline Builder: This award recognizes Activate's focus on creating engaging programs that drive positive results for its B2B clients. Activate's constant innovation has revolutionized pipeline-building methodologies, raising the bar and setting new standards for driving buyer engagement, signal acquisition, customer ROI, and revenue outcomes.

"We are immensely proud to receive these prestigious awards from multiple agencies, which serve as a testament to the Activate team's hard work, creativity, and dedication, ensuring our customers' success," said Chris Rooke, CEO of Activate. "These accolades recognize our past achievements and inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering superior demonstrable ROI and revenue outcomes to our clients and partners."

These industry honors recognize Activate's commitment to excellence and innovation in B2B marketing. The company is steadfast in its mission to surpass client expectations and continue its impactful legacy in B2B marketing innovation and leadership.

About Activate:

Activate is a leader in B2B marketing, specializing in innovative solutions that drive measurable results for clients worldwide. With a focus on creativity, technology, and data-driven strategies, Activate empowers businesses to achieve their marketing objectives and exceed expectations in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

