Activated Alumina Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Technavio

The activated alumina market will witness a mixed impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top Three Activated Alumina Market Participants:

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The company provides various category products such as Activated Zeolite Power, Activated Alumina Balls, Alumina Grinding Balls, Activated Balls for water purification, and Silica Gel for pharmaceuticals.The company offers activated alumina balls.

Alumina - Chemicals & Castables

The company provides various category products such as Alumina Trihydrate, Calcined Alumina, Sodium Aluminates, Activated Alumina, and Calcium Aluminate Cement ( CAC ). The company offers activated alumina used in different industries for water absorbent.

BASF SE

The company operates in key business segments including Agricultural Solutions and Others. The company offers crop protection products, seeds, and digital solutions. The portfolio of products offered by the company includes fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. The company also focuses on offering commodity trading, engineering and other services, as well as rental income and leases.

Activated Alumina Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Activated alumina market is segmented as below:

End-user

Oil And Gas



Petrochemicals



Refractories



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The activated alumina market is driven by the increased use of activated alumina in catalyst applications. In addition, other factors such as the use of activated alumina in the production of biopharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and favorable support from regulatory bodies are expected to trigger the activated alumina market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

