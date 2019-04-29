Activated Carbon Demand in South Korea to Increase 5.4% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated carbon demand in South Korea is forecast to grow 5.4% per year to 40,500 metric tons in 2022. Carbon demand has been fueled by South Korea's emphasis on reducing air pollution, which has manifested itself in a set of mercury emission limits for coal-fired facilities and a cap and trade system of carbon credits. These and other trends are presented in Global Activated Carbon, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

South Korea is expected to remain a large market for water treatment activated carbon through 2022. Demand in this market will be supported by both the country's strict water standards and the popularity of point-of-use water treatment systems for consumers. Point-of-use water systems can further boost demand if the powdered activated carbon used in these systems is discarded and not reactivated.

Global demand for activated carbon (liquid phase and gas phase) will grow 4.2% per year to 1.8 million metric tons in 2022. Powdered activated carbon demand will continue to outpace granular types going forward, supported by developed and developing countries alike investing in mercury control solutions for coal power and other industrial mercury emitters.

