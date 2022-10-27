Activated Carbon Filters Market to Grow by USD 70.62 Mn, APAC to Contribute 51% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon filter market size is estimated to grow by USD 70.62 million from 2021 to 2026. However. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by type (stainless steel shell and carbon steel shell) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Activated Carbon Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the stainless steel shell segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Stainless steel shell was the largest segment of the global activated carbon filter market in 2021 in terms of revenue. The stainless steel shell segment is anticipated to account for the highest share of the overall activated carbon filters market during the forecast period. The growth of stainless steel shell-activated carbon filters is attributed to their anti-corrosion properties and durability. Additionally, stainless steel is also known to offer a consistently accurate performance even when subjected to extreme heat.

By geography, APAC will lead the activated carbon filter market during the forecast period, accounting for 51% of the market's growth. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the activated carbon filter market in APAC. The increasing demand for products in different industries for water purification will facilitate the activated carbon filter market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Activated Carbon Filters Market: Driver and Trend

The increased demand for products in industries for water purification is one of the key factors driving the global activated carbon filter market growth. The global population has been growing significantly, especially in developing countries like India and China. Rapid urbanization in developing countries has led to the emergence of many industries. Industrialization plays a vital role in the growth of an economy. The construction, food and beverage, oil and gas, power, mining, refineries, steel manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries involve processes that contaminate water resources and increase wastewater generation. Thus, the rapid growth of industries has resulted in stress on water resources, which will propel the growth of the global activated carbon filters market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for pollution control will fuel the global activated carbon filter market growth. The increased need for mercury control technology in industrial air purification applications is expected to propel the demand for activated carbon filters. Many countries have passed legislation, guidelines, and action plans to reduce mercury emissions. Many countries, such as Australia and Japan are majorly focusing on developing programs in order to control mercury emissions released from coal-fired power plants with the goal of adopting more stringent standards in the near future. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for activated carbon filters for the purification of polluted air in industries, which will drive the growth of the global activated carbon filters market during the forecast period.

Filters Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022 2026: This report extensively covers market segmentations by Type (air filter and fluid filter) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The filters market share growth by the air filter segment has been significant.

Air Cleaner Filters Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The air cleaner filters market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.9 billion during 2020-2024. This report extensively covers market segmentations end-user (HVAC, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Activated Carbon Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Bionics Consortium Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Carbtrol Corp., Condorchem Envitech SL, Donau Carbon GmbH, Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., General Carbon Corp., Haycarb PLC, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., Lenntech BV, Newterra Ltd., ProMinent GmbH, Puragen Activated Carbons, SERECO Srl, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Wolftechnik Filtersysteme GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

