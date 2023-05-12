Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2023: Rising Concerns for Pollution Control Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), Application (Liquid Phase Application, and Gas Phase Application), End-Use Industry, Raw Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The activated carbon market size is estimated to be USD 4.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Out of three types of activated carbon (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Others).

Powdered Activated Carbon has the largest market share because it has a relatively smaller particle size than granular activated carbon and presents a large surface-to-volume ratio. This property helps to use it effectively for wastewater treatment. It also has a low initial cost, and its dosage can be adjusted based on changing contaminant levels, which makes it beneficial for water purification and also helps to drive the market of activated carbon during the forecast period.

By Type, Granular Activated Carbon accounted for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Granular activated carbon (GAC) is a form of activated carbon that is made by crushing or grinding carbon-containing materials, such as coconut shells, wood, or coal, into small granules. The granules are then activated by heating them in the presence of a gas that causes the carbon to develop a network of pores and increase its surface area. This process creates a highly porous material with a large surface area, which makes it effective for adsorbing impurities and contaminants from water and air. This makes it effective to use for water purification, air purification, etc. Hence this also helps in driving the market of activated carbon during the forecast period.

By Application, the Liquid Phase Application segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Activated carbon is commonly used in liquid phase applications for purification, filtration, and adsorption of impurities from liquids. Activated carbon has a high surface area and pore volume, which allows it to effectively adsorb a wide range of contaminants from water, beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It is also commonly used in the treatment of wastewater and for the removal of organic compounds and pollutants from industrial effluents. Hence, rising demand for activated carbon from several end-use industries such as water treatment, food & beverages, etc, is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry, the automotive segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Activated carbon has several uses in the automotive industry such as air purification, emissions control, fuel storage, odor control, and many more. Governments of several countries have introduced stringent emissions norms to control environmental pollution, which may rises the demand for activated carbon in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

By Raw Material, the wood segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Wood-based activated carbon is a type of activated carbon that is produced from wood through a process of activation. Wood-based activated carbon is made by heating wood to high temperatures in the presence of a gas, such as carbon dioxide or steam. This process, known as activation, creates millions of tiny pores in the wood, which greatly increases its surface area and makes it highly adsorbent. Wood-based activated carbon has a wide range of applications, including the purification of water and air, the removal of impurities from industrial processes, and as a catalyst in chemical reactions. This helps in supporting the growth of activated carbon during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing in activated carbon market during the forecast period.

The fastest-growing activated carbon market is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region. The various countries which are covered in this region are China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Countries such as China and India, are expected to rise in the activated carbon due to growing population, and living standards, which help to raise the demand for purified air & water. In addition to this, the demand for activated carbon is driven by several end-use industries such as Food & Beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical & medical, etc. Growing automotive, food & beverage, and medical sector in the region, which is projected to increase the demand for activated carbon during the forecast.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Concerns for Pollution Control

Stringent Regulations to Curb Water Pollution

Recovery of the Automotive Sector

Restraints

Raw Material Scarcity

Opportunities

Recycling of Activated Carbon

Challenges

Weak Economic Conditions

