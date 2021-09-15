Activated Carbon Industry to Witness Negative Impact During 2020-2024|17000 + Technavio Reports
Activated Carbon Market - Cabot Corp., and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC will emerge as major activated carbon market participants during 2020-2024
Sep 15, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon industry market size is expected to increase by 1423.66 th MT during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The activated carbon market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The activated carbon market is driven by the increased need for purification in different industrial processes.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Air purification, Water purification, Food and beverage, Medical & pharma products, Automobiles, Mining, and Others), Product (Powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and Other activated carbon), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The high demand for powdered activated carbon is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The activated carbon report covers the following areas:
- Activated Carbon Market Sizing
- Activated Carbon Market Forecast
- Activated Carbon Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cabot Corp.
- Donau Carbon GmbH
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG
- Hayleys Plc
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Kureha Corp.
- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Puragen Activated Carbons
- Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product by volume
- Powdered activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Granular activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Others activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Market opportunity by Product by volume
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Air purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Water purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Medical and pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Water treatment
- Petrochemicals and oil and gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Market Segmentation by Raw Material
- Market segmentation by raw material
- Wood
- Coconut shell
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Share this article