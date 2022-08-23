Activated Carbon Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon Gmbh & Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market for activated carbon is expanding significantly due to the rising demand for purification in various industrial processes. Activated carbon has a variety of uses across many end-user markets. The primary function of activated carbon is as an adsorbent to remove impurities and pollutants. Significant population growth has been observed worldwide, particularly in developing nations like China and India. In emerging nations, urbanization has sparked the growth of numerous sectors.

The development of an economy depends critically on industrialization. However, quick industrialization in many nations has also resulted in freshwater resource depletion or growing shortage as well as pollution of freshwater sources. However, factors such as technical limitations of activated carbon products may impede market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is classified into powdered, granular, and others. The powdered segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

the market is classified as APAC, , , , and MEA. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC will have the largest share of the market. By Application, air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others.

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 1244.29 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, the US, The Netherlands, Belgium, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Diversified metals and mining

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Powdered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Powdered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 18: Powdered - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Granular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Granular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 20: Granular - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application

6.3 Air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 27: Air purification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Water purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Water purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 29: Water purification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Medical and pharmaceutical products- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Medical and pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 31: Medical and pharmaceutical products- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 33: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography (thousand MT)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

10.2 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 58: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Donau Carbon GmbH

Exhibit 62: Donau Carbon GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 63: Donau Carbon GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Donau Carbon GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Exhibit 65: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 66: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC – Key news



Exhibit 68: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus

11.6 Hayleys Plc

Exhibit 70: Hayleys Plc - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hayleys Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Hayleys Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Hayleys Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Kureha Corp.

Exhibit 78: Kureha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Kureha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 82: MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Puragen Activated Carbons

Exhibit 90: Puragen Activated Carbons - Overview



Exhibit 91: Puragen Activated Carbons - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Puragen Activated Carbons - Key offerings

11.12 Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 95: Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

