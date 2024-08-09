Activated Carbon Market size is set to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, Increased need for purification in different industrial processes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activated carbon market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.45% during the forecast period. Increased need for purification in different industrial processes is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for pollution control. However, technical limitations of activated carbon products poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global activated carbon market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1959.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, The Netherlands, Belgium, and India Key companies profiled Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons

Market Driver

The global activated carbon market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand for mercury control technology in industrial air purification applications. Strict regulations, such as the US EPA's Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards and the European Commission's Industrial Emissions Directive (IPPC), require sources to implement the best available techniques (BAT) to prevent mercury contamination. These regulations apply to various industries, including coal-fired power plants, cement plants, and facilities with large industrial boilers. China, which has a significant amount of mercury consumption, is working to narrow the gap between its mercury pollution prevention and management practices and those of developed countries. New regulations in countries like Canada and the US, effective in 2021, may compel coal-fired power stations to update mercury-control equipment. The European Union (EU) and other nations, such as Australia and Japan, are also developing programs to monitor mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants and plan to adopt standards in the near future. These factors are expected to boost the demand for activated carbon in pollution control applications, positively impacting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a popular adsorbent used in various industries for water treatment and air purification. The market for activated carbon includes forms like Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) and Granular Activated Carbon (GAC). Sources of activated carbon include coal, coconut shell, peat, and wood. Key industries utilizing activated carbon are water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical sectors, automotive, industrial applications, and mercury control technology. Raw materials like coal, coconut shell, resin, viscose rayon, and calcium, iron, and ash content impact the carbon yield and price. Manufacturing technical developments focus on enhancing small pores' surface area and adsorption capability for better product purity. Global economic challenges and lockdowns have affected the supply chain, leading to pricing and product quality concerns. Regulations on pollution control continue to evolve, driving innovation and growth in the activated carbon market. Major industries like the chemical, petrochemical, and mining sectors rely on activated carbon for various applications, including potable water filtration, sewage treatment plants, and mercury control technology. Despite raw material price rises, the market for activated carbon remains robust due to its crucial role in pollution control.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Activated carbon filters' effectiveness relies on the appropriate proportion of activated carbon used. However, they do not eliminate all impurities, particularly nitrates, sodium, heavy metals, certain bacteria, and viruses. Clogging and channeling are also common issues. In terms of storage, activated carbon requires low oxygen conditions and should be kept in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area, away from heat, sparks, flames, and moisture. Prolonged storage may lead to lumping or cracking. These limitations and technical challenges will restrict the growth of the global activated carbon market.

The Activated Carbon Market faces several challenges in various industries like chemical, petrochemical, and mining. Raw material availability and price rise are key concerns, with coconut shell and resin being major sources. The chemical industry relies heavily on activated carbon for purifying petrochemicals, while the mining industry uses it for purifying water and reducing ash content. Global economic challenges and lockdowns disrupt supply chains, affecting pricing and product quality. In sewage treatment, small pores and high surface area enhance adsorption capability, making it essential for water treatment plants. Manufacturing technical developments aim for higher carbon yield and product purity. Regulations on pollution control and demand for purified air and water drive growth in air treatment and water treatment recycling applications. Prices for key raw materials like calcium, iron, and meso and macropores have risen, impacting manufacturing processes. The automobile industry and geriatric population growth fuel demand for activated carbon in air purification and water filtration, respectively. Cabot Corporation, a leading player, focuses on regeneration and product innovation to meet these challenges.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This activated carbon market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Powdered

1.2 Granular

1.3 Others Application 2.1 Air purification

2.2 Water purification

2.3 Medical and pharmaceutical products

2.4 Food and beverage

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Powdered- The powdered activated carbon market is projected to expand during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various industries. Its versatility and lower initial cost compared to other types of activated carbon make it a preferred choice. Powdered activated carbon, available in coarse and fine grades with particle sizes ranging from 5 A to 150 A, is primarily used in liquid-phase adsorption techniques. It is widely adopted in water treatment plants for taste, color, and odor control, as well as the removal of organic chemicals. In the food and beverage industry, it is utilized for decolorization and deodorization processes in wine, beer, and several other products. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical sector, it is employed for decolorization and deodorization operations. The growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, along with stringent regulations on mercury emissions, are expected to fuel the demand for powdered activated carbon in air purification systems. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the powdered activated carbon market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Air Cleaner Filters Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing concerns over air quality and the rise in respiratory ailments. With advancements in technology and the adoption of air purification systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the market is expected to expand rapidly. Key players are focusing on innovative filter designs and sustainable materials to meet stringent environmental regulations. North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading regions, with strong demand from urban areas and industrial hubs boosting market growth.

Research Analysis

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a porous form of carbon derived from various sources such as coal, coconut shell, peat, and wood through a process called activation. It comes in different forms, including Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) and Granular Activated Carbon (GAC). The small pores and large surface area of activated carbon make it an effective adsorbent for various applications. In water treatment, activated carbon is used to remove impurities, including chlorine, taste and odor compounds, and heavy metals. It's also crucial in the Food and Beverages industry for decolorization, deodorization, and filtration. In Pharmaceuticals and Medical sectors, it's used for air and water purification and in Mercury control technology. The Automotive industry uses it for air filtration, while Industrial applications span from chemical and petrochemical industries to the Mining industry for gas and liquid purification. Key raw materials include coal, coconut shell, resin, and other organic materials. Manufacturing technical developments continue to enhance the capabilities of activated carbon, including its use in sewage treatment and potable water filtration. The chemical industry and petrochemical industry also rely on activated carbon for various processes.

Market Research Overview

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a porous form of carbon derived from various sources like coal, coconut shells, peat, and wood. It comes in different forms such as Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) and Granular Activated Carbon (GAC). The small pores and high surface area make it an excellent adsorbent for various applications. In water treatment, activated carbon is used to remove impurities and improve water quality in potable water filtration and sewage treatment plants. In the food and beverages industry, it is used for decolorization and flavor improvement. In pharmaceuticals and medical sectors, it is used for purification and adsorption of toxins. The chemical and petrochemical industries use activated carbon for mercury control technology and in the mining industry for pollution control. The global economic challenges have led to price rises and manufacturing technical developments to increase carbon yield and product purity. Raw materials like coconut shell, resin, viscose rayon, calcium, iron, and ash content affect the quality of activated carbon. Regulations for pollution control and purified air and water applications are driving the demand for activated carbon in various industries. Activated carbon's adsorption capacity makes it an essential component in air treatment and purification applications. Its regeneration and reuse make it a cost-effective solution for industries. The automotive industry uses activated carbon in air treatment and purification, while the geriatric population's increasing demand for water filtration systems is another growth area. Manufacturing processes, product quality, and pricing are key factors influencing the activated carbon market. The supply chain has been affected by lockdowns and pricing volatility, leading to challenges in the industry. Key applications of activated carbon include water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical sectors, automotive, industrial applications, mercury control technology, and air purification. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from various industries and regulatory requirements for pollution control.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Powdered



Granular



Others

Application

Air Purification



Water Purification



Medical And Pharmaceutical Products



Food And Beverage



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio