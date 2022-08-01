Activated Carbon Market Value is Set to Grow by 1244.29 Thousand MT, Progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2020 to 2025

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (powdered, granular, and others), Application (air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

Key Companies- Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. among others.

Driver - Increased need for purification in different industrial processes to drive the market.

Trend - High demand for powdered activated carbon to be the premium trend in the market.

Challenge - Technical limitations of activated carbon products to challenge the market growth.

Activated Carbon Market Driver:

Increased need for purification in different industrial processes:

The applications of activated carbon vary in different end-user segments. Activated carbon is mainly used as an adsorbent to remove contaminants and impurities.



Water and air purification activities are the major applications driving the market. The global population has been growing significantly, especially in developing countries like India and China .



As per The World Bank Group, the global population increased by around 12.2% during 2010 to 2020. In addition, the urban population in China grew from 42.52% in 2005 to 60.35% in 2020.



Rapid urbanization in developing countries has led to the emergence of many industries. Industrialization plays a vital role in the growth of an economy. However, rapid industrialization in many countries has also led to the pollution of freshwater sources and the depletion or rising scarcity of freshwater resources.



The construction, food and beverage, oil and gas, power, mining, refineries, steel manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries involve processes that contaminate water resources and increase wastewater generation. Thus, the rapid growth of industries has resulted in water stress, which has led government agencies to promote water conservation.

Activated Carbon Market Trend:

High demand for powdered activated carbon:

The main difference between granular activated carbon and powdered activated carbon is the particle size that they adsorb. The applications of powdered activated carbon are growing rapidly in the global activated carbon market.



For instance, the demand for powdered activated carbon in the US increased after the implementation of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) in 2011 due to the rise in the use of activated carbon injection (ACI) systems. An ACI system is a cost-effective and efficient method of reducing mercury emissions from the flue gases released by coal-fired boilers.



In an ACI System, powdered activated carbon is injected pneumatically from a storage silo into the flue gas duct of a coal-fired power plant. The powdered activated carbon adsorbs the mercury vapours from the flue gas, which is then collected by the plant's particulate collection device along with the fly ash.



Thus, industries that use ACI systems have witnessed a rise in the cost-benefit ratio. Thus, due to its high adsorption capacity, powdered activated carbon is replacing granular activated carbon in many applications because of its high micro porosity.

Segmentation Analysis by Product (powdered, granular, and others) and Application (air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others)

The activated carbon market share growth by the powdered segment will be significant during the forecast period. The powdered activated carbon segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The increasing use of powdered activated carbon in diverse industries, investments by government bodies in water and waste treatment plants, and the increasing adoption of powdered activated carbon in pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the activated carbon market in APAC. The rapid industrialization and urbanization and the increase in construction and heavy metal waste generation will facilitate the activated carbon market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

Cabot Corp.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hayleys Plc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Puragen Activated Carbons

Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

The activated carbon market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of local companies and suppliers of raw materials for activated carbon to compete in the market.

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 1244.29 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, The Netherlands, Belgium, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

