Activated Insights Powers Majority of Award-Winning Communities in 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings

REXBURG, Idaho, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated Insights, an HCP company, has played a pivotal role in gathering data for over 3,500 senior living communities considered for the prestigious 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its ratings for the 2024 Best Senior Living communities in the United States, featuring a selection of top-tier communities known for their excellence in care, amenities, and overall quality of life for seniors.

Activated Insights collected the data for senior living providers across the country, from local providers to national organizations. Many providers using the Activated Insights engagement applications have been recognized for their high standards. Our applications help to achieve high participation rates and provide actionable insights to understand and address factors that impact satisfaction. This results in highly engaged staff and residents, contributing to the overall excellence recognized by these awards.

As the inaugural survey administrator for Best Senior Living, Activated Insights has been supporting U.S. News by working with providers to administer the survey to residents and families. Survey participation is required to be eligible for a potential Best Senior Living recognition.

"We are thrilled to have surveyed the majority of senior living communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report over the last three years," said Bud Meadows, CEO at Activated Insights. "Our goal is to provide actionable insights that enable long-term and post-acute care providers the ability to enhance the quality of care and services they offer. By conducting surveys for such a large portion of communities industry-wide, we are contributing to the ongoing improvement and advancement of the senior living industry."

This extensive survey effort underscores Activated Insights' commitment to providing valuable data and insights supported with mission critical applications for the post-acute care industry, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and drive improvements in care and services.

About Activated Insights, An HCP Company

Activated Insights is a leading provider of data-driven insights in the senior living industry. Through comprehensive surveys and advanced analytics, Activated Insights empowers senior living providers with actionable data to enhance resident satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

