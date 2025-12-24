ActivatedYou by Maggie Q Launches Morning Lift, A Breakthrough Daily Mushroom + Coffee

What Is ActivatedYou Morning Lift?

ActivatedYou Morning Lift is a daily brain and metabolism support coffee formulated to help you feel sharper, lighter, and more energized from the moment your day begins. This instant, Certified Organic blend combines premium coffee with functional mushrooms, antioxidant-rich botanicals, and metabolism-boosting MCTs, offering a smooth, balanced boost to your:

Mental clarity and focus

Energy and mood

Digestion and gut balance

Metabolic efficiency and fat-burning potential†

Designed for convenience and impact, ActivatedYou Morning Lift delivers its benefits in a single, delicious scoop, perfect for busy mornings, wellness routines, and anyone seeking a natural, science-based upgrade to their daily coffee ritual.

Key Ingredients in ActivatedYou Morning Lift

Lion's Mane: This powerful brain-supporting mushroom is known for helping promote sharper focus, quicker thinking, and long-lasting mental clarity. Lion's Mane is often used to support cognitive performance, memory, and productivity, making it a top functional mushroom for daily brain health.†

Cordyceps: Cordyceps is a renowned energy-boosting mushroom that supports natural ATP production at the cellular level. This helps promote steady, clean energy, improved stamina, and enhanced mental alertness, without jitters or crashes.†

Turkey Tail: Turkey Tail mushrooms are rich in beta-glucans and gut-nourishing prebiotics that help support smoother digestion, a balanced microbiome, and a healthier metabolism. This functional mushroom may also help reduce cravings and support immune health.†

Chaga: Known as one of the most antioxidant-dense mushrooms on the planet, Chaga helps combat free-radical damage, support healthy aging, and promote collagen production for firmer, more youthful-looking skin. Its natural antioxidants also support immune health and whole-body vitality.†

Reishi: Nicknamed the "Mushroom of Immortality," Reishi supports a calm stress response, balanced mood, immune function, and overall wellness. This adaptogenic mushroom helps your body maintain resilience and balance throughout the day.†

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs): These easily absorbed healthy fats help promote ketone production, the body's preferred clean-burning fuel for metabolism, energy, and brain function. MCTs are key for supporting fat-burning, mental clarity, and smoother, long-lasting energy.†

Cacao: Organic cacao adds a naturally rich, chocolatey flavor while delivering mood-supporting polyphenols and antioxidants. These compounds help encourage better focus, improved cognitive performance, uplifted energy, and overall mental well-being.†

Breakdown of Ingredients in ActivatedYou Morning Lift

Lion's Mane

Supports sharper thinking, memory, and concentration

Helps promote brain-derived neurotrophic factors for long-term cognitive health

Contributes to laser-focused productivity†

Cordyceps

Boosts natural cellular energy production

May support stamina, endurance, and sustained vitality

Helps maintain mental clarity throughout the day†

Turkey Tail

A rich source of beta-glucans, known to support immune health

Contains natural prebiotics to promote gut balance and healthy digestion

Helps reduce cravings by supporting a healthy microbiome†

Chaga

High in antioxidants to help combat free radicals

Supports collagen production for smoother, firmer skin

Helps defend against daily environmental stressors†

Reishi

Known as the "Mushroom of Immortality"

Supports a balanced stress response and healthy mood

Promotes immune system and overall vitality†

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Encourages ketone production, the body's preferred fat-burning fuel

Helps support metabolic flexibility and healthy body composition

Provides clean, sustained energy without crashes†

Cacao

Delivers polyphenols that support a positive mood and calm focus

Adds a naturally rich, chocolatey flavor

May support cognitive performance and energy levels†

What Are the Overall Benefits of ActivatedYou Morning Lift?

ActivatedYou Morning Lift delivers a powerful combination of brain support, metabolism enhancement, and gut-balancing nourishment. With consistent daily use, you may experience:

Sharper focus, improved mental clarity, and better productivity

Smooth, sustained energy and uplifted mood throughout the day

Improved digestion, reduced bloating, and more balanced cravings

Enhanced metabolism and increased fat-burning efficiency

Better stress response and overall daily resilience

A lighter, more energized feeling, without jittery highs or caffeine crashes†

From brain power to body balance, ActivatedYou Morning Lift is a science-based, organic morning ritual designed to help you start every day feeling your absolute best.

What Makes ActivatedYou Morning Lift Different from Other Mushroom Coffees?

Morning Lift stands apart from typical mushroom coffees by using 100% fruiting-body mushroom extracts — not mycelium, the cheaper, nutrient-poor root material many brands rely on. Fruiting bodies contain the highest levels of active compounds studied for cognitive support, digestive balance, metabolic health, and immune function. Morning Lift also features high-potency 8:1 extracts, meaning every scoop delivers significantly more beneficial compounds without the gritty, earthy taste often associated with lower-quality mushroom blends. Combined with Certified Organic arabica coffee, MCTs, cacao, and premium functional mushrooms, Morning Lift offers a powerful daily wellness upgrade.

ActivatedYou Morning Lift FAQ

Where Can I Purchase Morning Lift? ActivatedYou Morning Lift is available exclusively on the official ActivatedYou website . Purchasing directly ensures you receive a fresh, authentic, Certified Organic formula and access to exclusive offers, subscription savings, and the 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

How Do I Use Morning Lift? Add 1 scoop of Morning Lift to a mug. Pour in hot water and stir until fully dissolved. Customize with your favorite creamer, plant milk, or sweetener if desired. Sip and enjoy clean, focused energy and a naturally uplifted mood.

Can Morning Lift Support Weight Management or Metabolism? Yes. Morning Lift is intentionally formulated as a metabolism-supporting functional coffee. Mushrooms like turkey tail and reishi help promote gut balance, reduce cravings, and support a healthy metabolic rate, while MCTs from organic coconut milk encourage natural ketone production, your body's preferred fuel for fat-burning energy. When enjoyed consistently as part of a daily routine, Morning Lift can help support healthy weight management, smoother digestion, and improved body composition.

Is Morning Lift Vegan, Keto, or Organic? Yes. Morning Lift is: Certified Organic 100% plant-based / vegan Keto- and paleo-friendly Made without added sugar or artificial ingredients This makes it an ideal option for customers following clean-eating, low-carb, performance-focused, or plant-forward lifestyles.

Can I Drink Morning Lift More Than Once a Day? Yes, ActivatedYou Morning Lift is designed for smooth, sustained energy, not overstimulation. Many customers enjoy a second cup in the afternoon to support focus, productivity, and mood. For those seeking a clean boost during busy workdays, long meetings, or mid-afternoon slumps, a second serving is perfectly suitable.

What If I Don't Love It? Every purchase of Morning Lift is backed by ActivatedYou's 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. If you're not completely delighted with the flavor, benefits, or overall experience, even if you've finished the bag, simply reach out, and they will refund your purchase price. This guarantee ensures that trying Morning Lift is completely risk-free.

Is Morning Lift Instant or Does It Require Brewing? Morning Lift is a premium instant functional coffee; no brewing equipment, filters, or machines required. Simply add hot water, stir until dissolved, and enjoy a delicious, café-quality cup in seconds. Perfect for travel, busy mornings, or anyone seeking an effortless wellness ritual.

Does Morning Lift Taste Like Mushrooms? Not at all. Thanks to the high-concentration fruiting-body extracts, Morning Lift delivers the powerful benefits of mushrooms without the earthy or bitter flavor typical of many mushroom coffees. Instead, you'll enjoy a smooth, rich cup of organic arabica coffee with warm notes of coconut and cacao for a balanced, indulgent taste experience.



About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , Essential Skin Food , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

