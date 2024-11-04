Activation Capital Announces Frontier BioHealth Showcase Event

10 groundbreaking startups to pitch at Richmond's Main Street Station on November 20, 2024

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activation Capital, an innovation ecosystem development organization, is thrilled to announce the Frontier BioHealth Showcase , an event highlighting the achievements of 10 fast-growing life science startups that have completed the inaugural Frontier BioHealth program. Taking place on November 20 at Main Street Station in downtown Richmond, VA, the event kicks off with networking and beverages in the Head House at 4 pm, followed by the Showcase in the Concourse Room at 5 pm, where each startup will deliver a five-minute pitch to an audience of mentors, investors, and community leaders.

Frontier BioHealth by Activation Capital is an educational and support program designed to provide highly specialized training, targeted mentorship, and relationship-building to help scale pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and health-focused consumer products companies. As an independent nonprofit corporation operating on behalf of the Virginia Research Biotechnology Partnership Authority, Activation Capital is committed to advancing life sciences and other cutting-edge technologies through scientific research, commercialization, and ecosystem development.

"This program has been a privilege to lead, especially working with 10 startups that are transforming the future of healthcare," said Jim Pannucci, PhD, VP of Entrepreneurship at Activation Capital. "Their innovations, from sustained-release therapeutics to AI-driven diagnostics, address critical healthcare needs and pave the way for groundbreaking treatments. We are excited to introduce these companies to the broader ecosystem and celebrate the progress they've made."

Funded (in part) through a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration and launched in August 2024, the inaugural Frontier BioHealth cohort was chosen for its transformative potential and vision. The Showcase event will mark the culmination of their program journey, where each startup will pitch to an audience of influential investors, mentors, potential partners, and community members. Attendees can register for the Showcase event at https://bit.ly/FBH2024Showcase .

The inaugural cohort of Frontier BioHealth includes the following innovative startups:

Atticus has developed a unique, sustained-release system for delivering therapeutics directly to the skin.

GenAssist has created MyoMatrix, a patented biomaterial that regrows muscle lost to disease or traumatic injury.

Gisens Biotech's saliva test allows patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to monitor their health from the comfort of their home and receive personalized and timely care.

KeViRx is transforming acute lung injury patient care through the development of novel small molecule drugs.

Light Switch Bio is developing an approach for laser-targeted drug delivery to avoid side effects by using lasers to activate drugs only where they're needed in the body.

Oncoustics creates advanced AI solutions for low cost, non-invasive surveillance, diagnostics, and treatment monitoring of diseases with high unmet clinical need.

OrthoPreserve's meniscus replacement implant improves quality of life for people with knee injuries involving the meniscus.

Pele Therapeutics is powering the patient in vivo protein therapy revolution to treat devastating and debilitating metabolic and fibrotic diseases with safer, effective, and affordable gene/protein therapy.

Rapid Forensic Cell Typing (RFCT) is revolutionizing criminal investigations by providing law enforcement and crime labs with a powerful SaaS platform that enables rapid identification and prioritization of forensic evidence.

Vizma Life Sciences' device enables MRI scanners to directly visualize treatment response in days, rather than months.

"It's been an incredible privilege working with these 10 innovative startups in the Frontier BioHealth program," said Jackie Mejia, Managing Director of Frontier BioHealth. "Throughout the program, each founder has made significant strides in crafting and sharing their unique stories, highlighting the profound impact their innovations will have on patients, clinicians, and the entire healthcare system. These solutions are truly reshaping the future of healthcare, pushing the boundaries of access and advancing new possibilities. We're honored to play a part in their journey and to showcase their progress as they prepare to engage with investors, partners, and key leaders who can help elevate their impact."

The Frontier BioHealth Showcase promises an inspiring evening filled with pioneering ideas and collaborations that will shape the future of healthcare. To learn more about Frontier BioHealth, apply for future programs, or explore mentorship and other involvement opportunities, visit the Frontier BioHealth website ( frontierbiohealth.com ) or contact Managing Director Jackie Mejia at [email protected].

About Activation Capital

Activation Capital is a leading innovation ecosystem development organization providing social, knowledge, and financial capital to clusters, entrepreneur support organizations, and entrepreneurs – accelerating their progress through development and maturation. Activation Capital, an independent authority of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is on a mission to grow life sciences and other advanced technology innovation by promoting scientific research, commercialization, and ecosystem development that attracts and creates 21st-century jobs and companies. It operates the 34-acre Virginia Bio+Tech Park – the hub of life science and technology innovations in Central Virginia. It oversees the Cluster Accelerator for Advanced Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing and supports developing and expanding the region's startup ecosystem. For more information, visit www.activation.capital .

