Activation Capital Launches Start-the-Journey: Pre-Accelerator Program

New biohealth pre-accelerator program offers early-stage biotech founders' essential skills and guidance to prepare for advanced stages, fostering innovation in the growing life sciences sector.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activation Capital proudly announces the launch of Start-the-Journey, a new BioHealth Pre-Accelerator designed to equip early-stage biotech and life science entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to build successful startups. Powered by Fat Robin Consulting, this innovative program supports founders in the initial phases of their entrepreneurial journey, preparing them for more advanced initiatives like Activation Capital's Frontier BioHealth, launched earlier this year to support scaling advanced-stage startups.

The launch of Start-the-Journey comes as Central Virginia's biotech and life sciences sector continues to thrive. The region has experienced significant advancements, including the growth of its pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster and an expansion of biotech educational programs at local universities. With local research institutions expanding their biotech offerings, Central Virginia is becoming a recognized hub for life sciences innovation. Activation Capital is committed to supporting this ecosystem by helping early-stage entrepreneurs build a solid foundation through Start-the-Journey and its later-stage program Frontier BioHealth.

"This program provides a foundational experience for entrepreneurs navigating the early challenges of building a biohealth startup. Our goal is to help them develop the essential skills needed to succeed," said Dr. Jim Pannucci, Vice President of Entrepreneurship at Activation Capital.

The program, with content provided by Fat Robin Consulting, includes a personalized intake session for each startup, offering tailored guidance from experts. Cohorts will operate on a rolling model, starting monthly from October 2024 through January 2025. Participants will cover critical topics such as entrepreneurial qualities, market value creation, MVP development, and key resources for entrepreneurs.

Seema Sood, CEO and Founder of Fat Robin Consulting, expressed enthusiasm for the program: "We're excited to work with founders who are shaping the future of biotech. A strong foundation on entrepreneurship will scaffold the long-term success of young companies."

Start-the-Journey is ideal for founders in Richmond, across Virginia, or those considering locating their company in the state, with a focus on deep-tech biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Offered at no cost, the program is designed to reduce financial burdens for early-stage entrepreneurs, and Activation Capital takes no founder equity.

"We're excited about the potential impact Start-the-Journey will have in fostering innovation and accelerating the growth of Virginia's BioHealth sector," Pannucci added. Additional information can be found at https://activation.capital/start-the-journey/ .

Start-the-Journey is funded in part through a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of Activation Capital and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

About Activation Capital

Activation Capital is a leading innovation ecosystem development organization providing social, knowledge, and financial capital to clusters, entrepreneur support organizations, and entrepreneurs – accelerating their progress through development and maturation. Activation Capital, an independent authority of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is on a mission to grow life sciences and other advanced technology innovation by promoting scientific research, commercialization, and ecosystem development that attracts and creates 21st-century jobs and companies. It operates the 34-acre Virginia Bio+Tech Park – the hub of life science and technology innovations in Central Virginia. It oversees the Cluster Accelerator for Advanced Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing and supports developing and expanding the region's startup ecosystem. For more information, visit www.activation.capital.

About Fat Robin Consulting

Fat Robin Consulting accelerates innovation. We work with ecosystems and companies of all sizes to build high impact networks, to empower growth with strategy and to create a path to commercial success.

