Activation Following Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival Title Sponsorship

Market Activation / Brand Visibility

As Title Sponsor, Vision Marine Technologies converted a high-visibility California electric boating event into direct product exposure, completing approximately 60 on-water demonstration rides across three featured electric boats.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform, today announced the successful completion of its market activation as Title Sponsor of the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival, held June 5-6, 2026, at Pleasure Cove Marina in Napa, California.

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Produced by Sea Watts and hosted by Pleasure Cove Marina, the two-day event brought together vessel manufacturers, marina operators, utilities, policymakers, charging infrastructure providers, investors, workforce development organizations, technology companies and boating consumers. According to event organizers, the Electric Marine Leadership Summit convened more than 80 industry leaders, followed by hundreds of public attendees at the festival.

Vision Marine used the event to put its electric boating portfolio directly on the water in a strategic California market. The Company showcased the Sterk 31E featuring dual E-Motion™ 180E propulsion systems, SPECTR 26 and Fantail 217. Based on Company estimates, Vision Marine completed approximately 60 on-water demonstration rides across its three featured boats.

"The Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival demonstrated why direct market activation matters," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "Electric boating is an experience-driven category. Putting consumers, marina operators, industry participants, media and investors directly on the water gives them the clearest way to understand the performance, simplicity and appeal of the technology. For Vision Marine, approximately 60 demonstration rides across our featured boats represents a meaningful product exposure milestone in a strategic California market."

The event also served as an industry working forum focused on practical requirements for electric boating adoption across consumer and commercial applications. Summit discussions included charging infrastructure, marina electrification, vessel technology, workforce development, commercialization opportunities and policy considerations for the growing electric marine sector.

"Vision Marine's role as Title Sponsor helped bring electric boating directly to the water for consumers and industry leaders," said Ollie Danner, Founder and CEO of Sea Watts. "The event showed that marine electrification has moved beyond discussion, with companies like Vision Marine demonstrating real products in real boating conditions."

Vision Marine believes the event reinforced the value of combining technology, retail access, service infrastructure and direct consumer experience. By participating as Title Sponsor and delivering on-water demonstrations, the Company strengthened its visibility in a key electric mobility market while engaging with industry stakeholders working to advance practical adoption across recreational and commercial marine applications.

About Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival

The Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival is a Northern California electric boating and waterfront lifestyle event held at Pleasure Cove Marina in Napa, California. Produced by Sea Watts, the event brings together electric boat manufacturers, marine technology companies, marina operators, utilities, policymakers, investors, media and consumers for on-water demonstrations, industry programming, VIP experiences and public festival activities. Positioned near Napa Valley, San Francisco and Sacramento, the festival combines electric marine innovation with a premium outdoor lifestyle setting, creating a platform for product discovery, consumer education and direct engagement with electric boating.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ electric propulsion technology and its ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning marine dealership network with eight locations across Florida, Vision Marine combines advanced marine engineering, intellectual property development and direct-to-consumer market access.

The Company's integrated platform spans propulsion technology, boat manufacturing partnerships, retail distribution and aftersales service, enabling scalable deployment across both electric and internal combustion engine ("ICE") segments. Vision Marine continues to focus on enhancing the overall boating experience through marine-specific innovation, operational execution and customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation in and expected benefits from the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival; anticipated brand visibility, consumer engagement, media exposure and investor awareness resulting from the event; the Company's expectations regarding market activation strategies, product demonstrations and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives; the anticipated showcase and performance of the Company's electric marine products and technologies; the Company's positioning within the electric marine industry; the growth, adoption and commercialization of electric marine propulsion technologies; future product development initiatives; the expansion and execution of the Company's retail, distribution and service platform; OEM, dealer and strategic partnership opportunities; and the Company's overall business strategy, growth plans and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "potential," "future," "growth," "strategy," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to liquidity and capital resources; risks associated with event participation, product availability and market activation initiatives; risks relating to consumer demand and market acceptance of electric marine propulsion technology; general economic, business, regulatory, competitive, market and industry conditions; dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic relationships; risks associated with the integration and operation of Nautical Ventures; inventory management and floor plan financing risks; fluctuations in demand for recreational boating products; the Company's ability to access additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc