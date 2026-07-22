Vision Marine Technologies Files U.S. Patent Application Covering Marine Low-Voltage Power Management

Intellectual Property / Electric Propulsion Technology

New filing extends the E-Motion™ 180E system architecture to the management and prioritization of auxiliary vessel power.

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with direct consumer market access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform, today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application relating to low-voltage power distribution and selective load management aboard marine vessels. The application is directed to managing auxiliary electrical power across different vessel operating states while preserving power for selected higher-priority functions.

In practical terms, even a high-voltage electric vessel depends on a conventional low-voltage electrical system to support controls and other onboard functions. When a vessel is shut down, stored, serviced or not actively charging, unnecessary electrical loads can gradually deplete its house battery. The proposed technology is designed to prioritize which functions remain available and disconnect other loads when appropriate, helping preserve battery reserves and support more controlled onboard power management.

The filing expands Vision Marine's system-level approach to the E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage electric marine powertrain. The E-Motion™ platform integrates the electric motor, high-voltage battery architecture, power electronics, cooling systems, propulsion controls, safety systems and digital helm interface required for high-performance electric boating. The proposed low-voltage power-management technology is intended to complement this architecture by addressing how supporting vessel systems receive and conserve power during operation, charging, shutdown, storage and service.

"A complete electric marine powertrain must manage both the high-voltage energy that propels the boat and the low-voltage systems that support practical and safe operation," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine. "This application addresses a straightforward but important question: when the vessel is not operating, how does the system preserve energy for safety critical functions? That system-level approach is central to how Vision Marine is engineering the E-Motion™ 180E as a complete marine-specific powertrain."

The filing adds to Vision Marine's intellectual-property portfolio surrounding propulsion controls, outboard integration, power management, cooling systems, safety functions, fault detection, component authentication and secure vessel communications. Vision Marine has industrialized its 180 HP high-voltage E-Motion™ propulsion system, has previously disclosed integrations across more than 25 boats from 13 recreational boat brands, and established a 116 mph electric boat speed record in 2023. Together, these developments reflect the Company's strategy of engineering and seeking intellectual-property protection across the complete marine propulsion architecture, from high-voltage performance to the supporting systems required for integration, operation and servicing. The patent application is pending and remains subject to examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. No assurance can be given regarding the scope, timing or outcome of the application.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with direct consumer market access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ propulsion platform was designed specifically for marine applications and integrates electric motor technology, high-voltage battery architecture, power electronics, cooling systems, controls, safety systems and digital helm interfaces required for high-performance electric boating. Through Nautical Ventures, the Company also operates a multi-brand retail, service and marina network serving consumers across Florida in both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," "could," "should," "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intellectual-property strategy and portfolio; the potential scope, functionality, benefits and commercial relevance of the patent application described in this release; the potential for patent protection and the scope, timing or outcome of pending patent applications; the development, validation, integration and commercialization of the E-Motion™ platform and related technologies; the potential utility of the proposed low-voltage power-management technology; and the adoption and integration of electric marine propulsion systems.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with technology development, testing, integration, commercialization and market acceptance; uncertainty regarding the examination, scope, enforceability and outcome of patent applications; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; liquidity, financing and operating-performance risks; supply-chain and manufacturing risks; competitive, regulatory, market and economic conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc