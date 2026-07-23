Vision Marine Technologies Announces Nautical Ventures' Appointment as Exclusive STERK Yachts Dealer in Florida

Dealer agreement expands Nautical Ventures' premium dayboat offering and adds STERK Yachts to its award-winning Florida sales and service network.

BOISBRIAND, Québec and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures"), has been appointed the exclusive authorized dealer for STERK Yachts in Florida.

Named Boating Industry's 2024 Top 100 Dealer of the Year, Nautical Ventures will represent STERK models distributed by MS Marine USA Inc. throughout Florida. The appointment adds STERK's premium conventionally powered dayboats to Nautical Ventures' product portfolio and may also support future electric STERK opportunities through Vision Marine's propulsion technology.

The appointment was established through a dealer agreement between Nautical Ventures and MS Marine USA, STERK Yachts' authorized U.S. distributor. Under the agreement, Nautical Ventures' exclusivity in Florida remains subject to the specified sales performance and payment conditions.

Nautical Ventures will provide product consultation, customer demonstrations, sea trials, delivery support, after-sales service and local brand representation through its established Florida sales and service network.

"STERK yachts combine European design, performance and practical functionality in a product well suited to the Florida market," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. "Their addition expands Nautical Ventures' premium dayboat offering and gives customers access to the brand through an established sales, delivery and service network."

"Nautical Ventures is the type of network we want to work with as STERK Yachts expands in the United States, combining strong market knowledge, customer reach and established service capabilities," said Milan Sterk, Founder and Managing partner of STERK Yachts. "Vision Marine is also an important technology partner as we continue evaluating how advanced propulsion solutions can contribute to the development of STERK yachts and the future of boating."

The dealership relationship may also support the future introduction of electric STERK yachts in Florida. Vision Marine's E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage propulsion system has already been successfully integrated into and publicly demonstrated on the STERK 31E, establishing a connection between STERK Yachts' vessel platforms, Vision Marine's propulsion technology and Nautical Ventures' retail and service capabilities.

"The STERK 31E demonstrates what can be achieved by bringing together STERK Yachts' European design and Vision Marine's E-Motion™ propulsion technology," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. "Nautical Ventures adds an established customer-facing network that could support the future introduction and servicing of electric STERK yachts in Florida."

Customers throughout Florida will have local access to STERK yachts available through MS Marine USA, together with professional product consultation, sea trials, delivery support and comprehensive after-sales service.

By connecting STERK Yachts' premium product portfolio with Nautical Ventures' customer-facing network and Vision Marine's propulsion technology, the appointment supports Vision Marine's vertically integrated growth strategy across technology, retail and service. The parties intend to build on their existing relationships over the longer term through continued commercial and technical cooperation. Any broader commercial availability of electric STERK yachts will remain subject to successful technical validation, production readiness, product availability and applicable commercial and regulatory requirements.

About STERK Yachts

STERK Yachts is a premium European yacht manufacturer focused on modern design, performance-oriented engineering and practical functionality. Based in Germany, STERK Yachts develops precision-built dayboats for recreational marine markets in Europe and internationally.

For more information, visit sterk-yachts.com.

About Nautical Ventures

Nautical Ventures is a Florida-based marine retailer and a subsidiary of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. The company operates a network of sales and service locations throughout Florida and offers new and pre-owned vessels, yacht tenders, watersports equipment, brokerage, maintenance, delivery and comprehensive customer support. Nautical Ventures was named Boating Industry's 2024 Top 100 Dealer of the Year.

For more information, visit nauticalventures.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company and vertically integrated recreational boating platform delivering premium on-water experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its Nautical Ventures multi-brand retail, marina and service network, Vision Marine combines marine engineering, direct consumer access, OEM relationships, service infrastructure and customer support capabilities.

For more information, visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the continuation of Nautical Ventures' exclusivity in Florida, the anticipated benefits of the dealer appointment, the expansion of STERK Yachts' presence in Florida and the United States, future customer access and after-sales support, continued commercial and technical cooperation, the relationship's anticipated role in Vision Marine's vertically integrated growth strategy, and the potential introduction, servicing and commercial availability of electric STERK yachts.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include dealer performance and compliance with applicable sales and payment conditions, product-development and validation risks, manufacturing and supply-chain conditions, product availability, customer demand, recreational boating industry conditions, regulatory requirements, commercial execution and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc