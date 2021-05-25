Activation Products' Launches Perfect K2D3

K2 and D3 are not readily bioavailable from most of the foods you eat. Therefore, it's a must-have to supplement these two vitamins, most importantly in its highest quality and most efficacious form. Perfect K2D3 is a first-of-its-kind delivery that supports calcium metabolism by increasing calcium absorption in the intestines and activating osteocalcin and MGP through carboxylation. This K2D3 formulation is of the utmost importance supporting your soft tissue from calcifying, increasing stronger bone structure, promoting a healthy heart and a switched-on immune system.

The Process:

The D3 in Perfect K2D3 boosts ' calcium metabolism ' and absorption, which is dependent on vitamin D, in your gut; regulating calcium.

The remaining supply is then used to strengthen your immune system and maintain muscle strength.

K2VITAL® then encourages the excess calcium to be actively deposited into your bones to support bone health and prevent arterial calcification for the maintenance of cardiovascular health.

Together, this holistic, two-in-one calcium solution, works synergistically to deliver calcium to all the right places in your body, promoting:

Men's Health Benefits:

Supports healthy immune, inflammatory responses & cardiovascular health

Muscle development & bone health

Helps prevent osteoporotic fractures

Known to improve a man's sexual health

Women's Health Benefits:

Supports bone health, healthy immune, inflammatory responses & cardiovascular health

Supports healthy weight management

Helps prevent osteoporotic fractures, specifically hip fractures

Improve bone strength & age-related stiffening in post-menopausal women

"Vitamin K2 and D3 are powerful on their own, but through extensive research into bioavailability and product combinations, the body benefits more when they work together in one formula." said Ian Clark, CEO & Founder of Activation Products "Perfect K2D3 is a pure formulation, offering the proper placement of calcium to all the right places in the body and we are thrilled to add this to our line-up of products." Continues Clark.

Perfect K2D3 can be dropped directly on the tongue, mixed well with a small amount of water or juice, blended with a smoothie, added to salad dressing, honey, dips and sauces or as a daily supplement.

About Activation® Products

Activation Products is a family-owned and proudly Canadian, health and wellness company located in Cobourg, Ontario. For 15 years, the Company has used the top ingredients sourced from around the world. Its highly specialized seed pressing technology allows for all of its production and manufacturing to be of the highest, premium quality. Its all-natural, organic and non-GMO products are available online. With a global reputation for the quality, purity and efficacy of its products, Activation Products is dedicated to providing consumers with 100% natural health solutions that will support whole-body health and longer, joyous life. For more information, visit www.activationproducts.com or join us on Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

About Kappa Bioscience

Founded in December 2006, Kappa Bioscience is a Norwegian-based entity that takes pride in following a traditional vitamin production process with propriety and innovative new steps. One of its core assets is the patent covering the production of pure vitamin K2 as menaquinone–7. As the innovative leader and first mover of vitamin K2 MK-7, Kappa Bioscience has extensive knowledge about vitamins and is currently the only vendor with vitamin K2 as pure MK-7 in various formulations.

SOURCE Activation Products (CAN) Inc