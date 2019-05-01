Activbody Announces New Partnership with Destination for Innovation, Smartech

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activbody, Inc., a health and fitness product innovator, announced an exciting new partnership with Smartech, a global retailer that offers exclusive, cutting-edge and connected innovation products to consumers through unique experiential displays and dedicated, highly trained sales teams.

Activbody is thrilled to feature their flagship device, the Activ5, in Smartech's stores. Their store within a store concept, in partnership with the world's best department stores, provides a destination for consumers to experience the latest technology by iconic inventors and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Activ5, also known as a "tiny gym in your pocket," is a portable smart device that provides personalized isometric workouts through a companion Activ5 training app. The device is unique in that it tracks users' progress for over a hundred 5-minute workouts that can be performed anywhere.

"This partnership will boost brand awareness for Activ5 by featuring it in high-profile retail locations. So far, high-profile consumers, like professional athletes, have already fallen in love with it through Smartech's stores," said Dan Stevenson, CEO of Activbody, Inc.

Activbody is excited that Smartech specialists will also be on hand in each store location to help educate consumers on Activ5 and its many benefits. "Their approach of dedicated demos and having knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales staff will definitely help in building the Activ5 brand," Mr. Stevenson added.

Nathalie Bernce, CEO of Smartech commented, "In a time when 'retail is dying', we provide an innovative retail solution that's based on the experiential. In the field of innovation, people must be able to try and play with the products. We offer dedicated demos in order for people to be able to interact with the innovation in a tangible sense. Our mission is to create a platform that helps our brand partners tell their story in the world's best department stores. We believe consumers should discover, try and play with what the world is creating."

With the start of this partnership, Activbody is proud to join Smartech's mission of providing cutting-edge innovations that enhance every part of modern-day life.

Media Contact:

Adriana Robinson

adriana@amebamarketing.com

(858) 946-0246

About Activbody

Activbody is a consumer electronics and software-driven company developing health and wellness solutions that leverage its portfolio of patented technologies. Activbody aspires to keep the world active through fitness and health technologies designed to make exercise fun, convenient and trackable. A revolution in daily fitness, athletic performance and rehabilitation, Activ5 is a first-of-its-kind, wireless-enabled, force measurement device that can be used as an evaluation tool or an isometric-based strength training device that coaches users through fast, low-impact, full-body workouts while quantifying muscle activity.

www.Activbody.com

About Smartech

Established in 2016, Smartech is a destination for innovation, in exclusive partnership with the worlds' best department stores. Smartech is reinventing traditional tech retail, offering customers an immersive, hands-on experience with the latest innovations, IoT and connected products the industry has to offer, from Facebook, Snap Inc., Ring and many more.

www.smartech.buzz

SOURCE Activbody

Related Links

http://www.Activbody.com

