Activbody Launches Donation Campaign for Challenged Athletes Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activbody, Inc., a health and fitness product innovator, is thrilled to announce the launch of their holiday donation campaign "Giving Makes Us Stronger". This campaign will direct 5% of proceeds of Activbody's sales in the US to the non-profit organization Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a world-leader in helping to provide opportunities and support for individuals with physical challenges pursue sports and physical fitness.

"Giving Makes Us Stronger" will run from October 20 to the end of the year, and will allow anyone purchasing Activbody's flagship product, the Activ5, from any US retail store or online seller, to make a difference in the lives of those athletes assisted by CAF. Buyers acquiring an Activ5 to get stronger, be active and exercise anywhere, with help CAF's athletes get stronger through the support of the donation.

The Activ5 is a portable fitness device, that when paired with the Activ5 Training App, guides users through over a hundred personalized isometric-based strengthening exercises. The Active5 fitness system measures and builds strength, tracks progress, and provides fun and effective workouts. It is sold online and at several retail stores throughout the country, like Apple and Best Buy.

"We are absolutely thrilled to align ourselves with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization whose mission of providing opportunities and support for people with physical challenges is perfectly aligned with our goal of helping everyone become active and fit," said Dan Stevenson, CEO of Activbody.

About ActivBody

Activbody is a consumer electronics and software-driven company developing health and wellness solutions that leverage its portfolio of patented technologies. Activbody aspires to keep the world active through fitness and health technologies designed to make exercise fun, convenient and trackable. A revolution in daily fitness, athletic performance and rehabilitation, Activ5 is a first-of-its-kind, wireless-enabled, force measurement device that can be used as an evaluation tool or an isometric-based strength training device that coaches users through short duration, low impact, full body workouts while quantifying muscle activity. Activbody was born out of founder Dr. Kosta Yanev's desire to create fitness and wellness solutions that could help him integrate regular exercise into his life. Learn more about Activbody, Activforce, and Activ5 at www.activ5.com

About Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF)

Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. The Challenged Athletes Foundation believes that involvement in sports at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life.

www.challengedathletes.org

