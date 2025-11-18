Active Camera as the Real Eyes of Robots Spotlighted in Yole Group's Report

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International market research and strategic consulting firm Yole Group, recently released its latest report titled "Humanoid Robots 2026: Market and Technology Trends Report" (hereinafter referred to as the "Report"). According to the Report, industrial applications are expected to be the first domain driving the boom of humanoid robots, with multi-sensor fusion emerging as the key to performance enhancement. The Report features RoboSense's "Eyes of Robots" Active Camera series as a representative case, showcasing the significant advantages and strong application potential of integrated sensing solutions in humanoid robot development.

Yole Group estimates that the global humanoid robot market will reach USD 51 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 55%, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. Over the next five years, the industrial sector is anticipated to be the first to experience rapid adoption, offering substantial market opportunities.

In industrial scenarios, multi-sensor fusion is identified as the key enabler for performance upgrades in humanoid robots. The Report compares entry-level and industrial humanoid robots in terms of cost, performance, complexity, and target application scenarios, concluding that differences in sensor configurations directly determine a robot's "intelligence" and practical value. Industrial humanoid robots, powered by multi-sensor fusion and strong AI computing capabilities, can perform high-precision and highly reliable tasks in complex environments—an essential requirement for real-world industrial deployment.

"Fused perception, integrating LiDAR, vision, and inertial data, is key to humanoid robots moving from lab prototypes to real-world deployment. It delivers the precision and reliability needed for safe, autonomous interaction. RoboSense's AC Series strikes a strong balance between performance, size, and integration. By leveraging its expertise and technology developed for automotive LiDAR, it delivers a compact solid-state design and dense point cloud ideally suited for humanoid robots operating in complex environments. Furthermore, by developing its own digital chips, RoboSense enhances both performance and cost efficiency—enabling faster processing, lower latency, and more scalable LiDAR for advanced robotics and automotive applications," said Pierrick Boulay, Principal Analyst, Automotive Semiconductors at Yole Group.

The Report highlights RoboSense's "Eyes of Robots" Active Camera as a representative case of those technological trends. Yole Group notes that, compared to multiple separate sensing modules, the AC1's hardware-level integration of LiDAR, RGB camera, and IMU offers a more streamlined and efficient approach to system integration, software adaptation, and wiring.

AC1, the first product in RoboSense's new category of robotic vision, the Active Camera, was introduced earlier this year as part of a one-stop AI-Ready development solution for robotic perception. Unlike traditional multi-sensor fusion methods, AC1 integrates multiple sensor signals at the hardware level, ensuring spatiotemporal synchronization across depth, image, and motion data. This enables superior performance while moving away from bulky, stacked sensor configurations—thus delivering a simplified, efficient, and mass-production-ready commercial solution.

To analyze the technological and cost evolution of humanoid robots, the report deconstructs the internal architecture of RoboSense's E-Series digital LiDAR. By adopting self-developed SPAD-SoC and VCSEL chips, it replaces the complex discrete components found in traditional LiDAR systems, achieving a highly integrated and advanced digital architecture. The fully solid-state design enables the E-Series to deliver breakthroughs in both performance and reliability. The report also illustrates a chest-mounted deployment solution of the E1R on a humanoid robot.

Capitalizing on its pioneering role in chip technology, RoboSense has driven a series of major innovations, consistently delivering cutting-edge products to the robotics industry. Among the core Chinese humanoid robotics industry chain enterprises listed in the report, RoboSense stands out as the only company capable of offering diverse perception solutions—including LiDAR and depth vision—through its digital LiDAR and Active Camera products.

As the world's only company with proven capabilities in automotive-grade mass production of digital LiDAR products, RoboSense equips humanoid robot enterprises to streamline the entire process from validation to mass production. This empowers them to seize the critical window of market opportunity and jointly advance the embodied AI industry alongside ecosystem partners.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.