Active Cyber and Alcor Solutions, Inc. Forge AC-Alcor Joint Venture to Enhance Adoption of Workday, ServiceNow, and Okta Solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cloud technologies continue to overlap and evolve, businesses need tailored solutions to efficiently adopt and integrate major platforms such as Workday, ServiceNow, and Okta. To meet this critical need, Active Cyber and Alcor Solutions are excited to announce a new joint venture, AC-Alcor, designed to streamline these processes and deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions.

The joint venture aims to:

Our Better Together Philosophy.

Offer seamless, end-to-end solutions across Workday, ServiceNow, and Okta platforms

Active Cyber, renowned for its deep expertise in Workday, Okta, and AI, is a Premier Partner for both Workday and Okta. Alcor, an Elite ServiceNow Partner, brings extensive experience in helping enterprises adopt and optimize ServiceNow solutions globally.

By partnering together, these two industry leaders are creating an integrated solution for businesses looking to leverage any combination of Workday, Okta, ServiceNow, and AI technologies. This collaboration eliminates the complexity of dealing with multiple service providers, offering a unified approach that simplifies and enhances the implementation process.

"We're thrilled to combine our strengths," said Active Cyber Co-Founder Rohit Mehrotra. "Together, we can deliver solutions that seamlessly integrate across platforms, making it easier and more efficient for our clients."

Alcor's Chief Executive Officer, Amit Singh added, "This partnership represents a significant stride forward in our mission to provide transformative enterprise solutions that span multiple platforms and can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals."

