Active Cyber Hires Brandon Britton to Launch Analytics Practice as Part of Their Strategic Shift

News provided by

Active Cyber

01 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Cyber, a prominent player in technology implementation, announces the expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of the Analytics Practice as part of their strategic shift towards becoming a Specialized Global Boutique (SGB). The focus is on delivering comprehensive advisory and implementation services for leading cloud architectures, including Okta, Workday, ServiceNow, and the latest addition, Analytics (MicroStrategy).

Continue Reading
Brandon Britton - VP of Analytics at Active Cyber
Brandon Britton - VP of Analytics at Active Cyber

This move aims to create a dynamic platform catering to the unique needs of customers, employees, and software partners navigating these industry-leading platforms. In a landscape where cloud offerings often overlap, customers seek tailored solutions and advice on efficiently adopting these platforms, aligning seamlessly with their existing or upcoming data architecture.

In collaboration with MicroStrategy, a leading BI and analytics platform, the Analytics practice at Active Cyber specializes in converting raw data into actionable insights, enabling strategic decision-making for clients across diverse industries. With over 30 years of experience, MicroStrategy provides a cloud-first, AI-powered platform for scalable and versatile data visualization, reporting, and analytics to drive business success.

Brandon Britton will lead the Analytics practice at Active Cyber as Vice President. With over 15 years of experience in consulting and analytics, Brandon brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in implementing data analytics solutions. Formerly the VP of Operations for MicroStrategy, Brandon managed several delivery, operations, and sales teams while also reinvigorating the teams and implementing new go-to-market strategies.

Brandon Britton expresses his enthusiasm, "I am excited about the opportunities for growth in the domain, particularly with our cloud, AI, and 'full stack' approach. These are incredible times to be a part of Active Cyber."

Paul Green, MicroStrategy Senior EVP Services, shares his perspective on the collaboration, "Brandon brings a track record of building consulting practices from the ground up. As a former VP at MicroStrategy, he is intimately connected to MicroStrategy's Sales and Consulting teams. The solutions and 'plays' we can put together offer an exciting opportunity to grow together."

Brandon's appointment is a pivotal moment as MicroStrategy transforms its partner strategy and strengthens its position as a leader in the business intelligence industry. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving forward our joint commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and providing unparalleled support to clients.

Launching the Analytics practice marks a significant milestone in Active Cyber's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions on a global scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carrie Holland
[email protected]
972-946-4804

SOURCE Active Cyber

Also from this source

Active Cyber Hires Mark Stanger to Launch ServiceNow Practice as Part of Their Strategic Shift

Active Cyber Hires Mark Stanger to Launch ServiceNow Practice as Part of Their Strategic Shift

Active Cyber, a prominent player in technology implementation, announces a strategic shift towards becoming a Specialized Global Boutique. The focus...
Active Cyber Wins Okta 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award

Active Cyber Wins Okta 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award

Active Cyber, a leading pioneer in the wave of digital transformation, proudly announces its achievement of the 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.