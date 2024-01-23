Active Cyber Hires Mark Stanger to Launch ServiceNow Practice as Part of Their Strategic Shift

News provided by

Active Cyber

23 Jan, 2024, 08:48 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Cyber, a prominent player in technology implementation, announces a strategic shift towards becoming a Specialized Global Boutique. The focus is on delivering comprehensive advisory and implementation services for leading cloud architectures, including Okta, Workday, and the latest addition, ServiceNow.

Continue Reading
Vice President and Managing Partner - ServiceNow Practice, Active Cyber
Vice President and Managing Partner - ServiceNow Practice, Active Cyber

This transformative move aims to create a dynamic platform catering to the unique needs of customers, employees, and software partners navigating these industry-leading platforms. In a landscape where cloud offerings often overlap, customers seek tailored solutions and advice on efficiently adopting these platforms, aligning seamlessly with their existing or upcoming workflows.

The inclusion of ServiceNow is a pivotal element in this strategic shift, complementing Active Cyber's specialization in other leading platforms – Workday for finance and HR, and Okta, SailPoint, and Microsoft for Cyber Identity/Governance.

Mark Stanger, ServiceNow® employee #46, and the original founder of ServiceNowGuru.com, CrossFuze, and Exel, steps back into action to lead the practice at Active Cyber as Vice President.

Mark's legacy traces back to the genesis of ServiceNow, where he played a pivotal role in its development. As an experienced innovator, Mark has been recognized as a Community MVP for his contributions to the ServiceNow community on multiple occasions.

In addition to his consulting work, Mark has made significant contributions to the ServiceNow ecosystem, including the complete rebuild of the 'NowLearning' platform. His efforts have had a profound impact on the learning needs of over a million ServiceNow professionals worldwide.

Active Cyber is confident that under Mark Stanger's leadership, the company will deliver market-leading solutions that transcend any single cloud platform.

Jacob Andersen, Founder, Exel Solution, expresses his confidence: "Mark Stanger is one of the world's most respected names in the ServiceNow ecosystem. That reputation is well-earned as he's excelled in every ServiceNow role imaginable. Active Cyber is no doubt destined to be the next big thing in the ServiceNow services space under his leadership."

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to share news about our expanded practices and critical hires that will drive innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carrie Holland
972-946-4804
[email protected]

SOURCE Active Cyber

Also from this source

Active Cyber Wins Okta 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award

Active Cyber Wins Okta 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award

Active Cyber, a leading pioneer in the wave of digital transformation, proudly announces its achievement of the 2023 AMER Public Sector SI Partner of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.