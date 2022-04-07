Active Cyber Kicks Off National Brewery Tour with Okta and Workday to Lead Strategic Conversations with CIOs, CFOs and Their Teams

"We've been paying attention to the growing pains of cloud adoption, and we've identified a gap between the CIO, the CFO, and their teams. Active Cyber feels that bringing these teams together and integrating their processes and systems will create the most successful outcomes for the organizations as they move into the future. Aligning these departments will maximize operational efficiency and reduce risk for customers as they continue to scale their organizations." - Active Cyber Founder and CEO Steven Rogers

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 CIO/CFO Unified Brewery Tour is coming to a city near you.

Active Cyber will be coming to 20 cities on a national brewery tour to meet with industry leaders to discuss strategies for CIOs and CFOs to streamline their efforts and increase operational productivity. This tour will focus on the relationship between the CFO and CIO, unifying these teams through data sharing between finance, HR and Identity Access Management.

Active Cyber, a leading cloud consultancy firm is joined by Workday and Okta, to bring together offices of the CIO, CFO, and their teams to streamline operational productivity and business transformations.

The decisions organizations make in their own digital transformation journeys are foundational and will have a direct impact on the ability to scale and stay agile, impacting employee and customer experiences in the future. As the CIO/CFO relationship evolves to be more integrated, Active Cyber is bridging this gap and strives to help leaders shape the future of their organizations.

Joining Active Cyber are partners Okta, a cloud-based CIAM company, and Workday, a cloud-based ERP firm. Okta and Workday are a powerful combination for business operations as the duo unifies WDaaS along with CIAM and AuthO.

The brewery tour brings opportunities to connect with industry peers to learn first-hand about implementation processes and experiences, get familiar with new technical resources and build relationships with regional reps from Active Cyber, Workday and Okta.

Active Cyber is recognized as a leading cloud consultancy firm and Platinum Implementation Partner for both Okta and Workday Adaptive Planning and is trusted by leading brands including Hulu, FOX, Nasdaq, and Circle K. Their award-winning portfolio of Cybersecurity, Financial Planning, Enterprise Planning and Data & Analytics partners provides world-class advisory services to instill best practices and leading-edge business transformation.

The beer tour kicks off April 21 in Dallas, Texas and will continue to 19 other cities including Ft. Lauderdale, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Denver and San Francisco.

