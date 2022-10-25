Active Cyber Named Workday Services Partner

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Cyber today announced that it has been named a Workday Services Partner. Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Currently, Active Cyber is a Workday Adaptive Planning Platinum Solution Provider. As a Workday Services Partner, Active Cyber will help customers successfully deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning.

Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM, and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change. Leveraging current expertise with Workday Adaptive Planning, Active Cyber's expanded partnership with Workday as a services partner will enable it to help organizations and their teams successfully drive digital transformations in the offices of the CFO and CHRO.

"Finance, accounting, HR and operation teams are traditionally siloed. They've been struggling with ineffective tools that lack capability and drowning in spreadsheets. It's time for a change, and Workday is the future," said Steven Rogers, Founder & Managing Partner of Active Cyber. "We deeply understand the complexities our customers face in making critical decisions quickly. Workday provides the best software to plan scenarios with accuracy and make powerful data-driven decisions. We look forward to continue helping our customers scale and respond to the pace of change with the full suite of Workday's capabilities."

About Active Cyber

Active Cyber is a rapid growth cloud consultancy partnered with the top technology leaders to address the most demanding challenges organizations face today. We accomplish excellence with our award-winning portfolio of Cybersecurity, Enterprise Management & Planning, and Data Analytics partners. At our core, we provide advisory and first-class professional services to ingrain best practices, continuous adoption, and leading-edge transformation. Our proven engagement models yield high time-to-value and nurture growth for our customers through innovation. For more information about Active Cyber, visit https://activecyber.com/ .

