Active Dental Completes Renovation of Plano Office, Adding Three Treatment Rooms and Updated Technology

Active Dental has completed a full renovation of its Plano dental office, expanding clinical space with three additional treatment rooms and installing new equipment, updated technology and refreshed finishes throughout. The project increases the practice's capacity to care for patients in Plano and the surrounding North Texas communities.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Dental has completed a comprehensive renovation of its Plano office at 2304 Midway Road, Suite C. The project expanded the practice's clinical footprint, replaced core equipment and modernized the patient experience from the treatment chair to the front of the office.

Active Dental Plano Renovation

The most significant change is the addition of three treatment rooms. The expanded clinical space gives the Plano team more room to schedule patients, shorten wait times and accommodate a community that continues to grow. Each treatment room has been outfitted with new dental chairs and upgraded equipment, along with ceiling-mounted televisions so patients have something to focus on during appointments.

The renovation also brought newer dental technology into the practice, including electric handpieces, which offer quieter operation and more consistent performance than traditional air-driven instruments. The equipment upgrades apply across the office rather than to a single operatory, so patients receive the same standard of care regardless of which room they are seated in.

Beyond the clinical areas, the office received a full cosmetic update: new flooring throughout, fresh paint and updated walls, and upgraded LED lighting that brightens both the treatment rooms and common areas. A new business center and workspace was added to support the administrative team and streamline scheduling, insurance questions and check-in.

"Our Plano patients have supported this practice for years, and this renovation was about giving something back to them," said Bhavik Patel, DDS, Clinical Director of Active Dental and owner of the Plano location. "More treatment rooms means we can see more families and get them in sooner. The new equipment and technology make appointments smoother, and the updated space simply makes the visit more comfortable. It was important to me that we invest in this office the way our community has invested in us."

The renovation was completed with patient care in mind, and the Plano office remains open and scheduling appointments, including evening and Saturday availability and same-day emergency visits.

"Overall, the renovation provided more space, updated technology, and a more modern and comfortable environment while increasing our ability to serve the growing Plano community," Dr. Patel added.

More About Active Dental

Active Dental is a family and emergency dental practice serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with locations in Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, Irving and Prosper, Texas. The practice is built around patients with busy schedules, offering extended evening and Saturday hours, same-day emergency appointments, straightforward answers and transparent pricing. Services include general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign and clear aligners, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontal scaling and root planing, and emergency dental care. Active Dental has earned more than 2,000 five-star patient reviews across its locations.

Bhavik Patel, DDS, serves as Clinical Director of Active Dental and has owned the Plano location since October 2016. A Dallas-Fort Worth native, Dr. Patel earned his Bachelor of Arts in biology, with minors in chemistry and business administration, from Baylor University, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Baylor College of Dentistry in 2013. He is a licensed Doctor of Dental Surgery in the State of Texas. His clinical focus includes comprehensive general dentistry, dental implants and restoration, Invisalign, esthetic dentistry, laser dentistry and full-mouth restorations, and he holds certifications in nitrous oxide administration and in Botox and dermal filler administration, including therapeutic Botox for TMJ disorders. Dr. Patel pursues ongoing continuing education in advanced clinical techniques and technology.

The renovated Plano office is located at 2304 Midway Road, Suite C, Plano, TX 75093. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.activedentalonline.com.

Media Contact



Dr. Bhavik Patel

Active Dental

(972) 473-8880

https://www.activedentalonline.com

SOURCE Active Dental