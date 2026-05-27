Active Dental Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Team with Three New Dentists in Flower Mound, Prosper, and Plano

Active Dental has welcomed Drs. Jyothi Chodisetty, Ayla Ahmed, and Sabrina Veerjee to its growing dental team. The three dentists now serve patients at the practice's Flower Mound, Prosper, and Plano locations, respectively.

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Dental, a family and emergency dental practice with five locations across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, has announced the addition of three new dentists to its clinical team: Dr. Jyothi Chodisetty, DDS, at the Flower Mound office; Dr. Ayla Ahmed, DDS, at the Prosper office; and Dr. Sabrina Veerjee, DMD, at the Plano office. The expansion reflects the group's continued growth and ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality dental care to families throughout North Texas.

Active Dental adds three new dentists

Dr. Jyothi Chodisetty joins the Flower Mound location at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite #160, bringing nearly two decades of clinical experience to the practice. A graduate of the University of Southern California School of Dentistry (2006), Dr. Chodisetty earned her initial dental degree in India in 2002 before pursuing advanced training in the United States. She practiced in Colorado for several years before relocating to Texas in 2013 and was recognized as a Top Dentist in Flower Mound in 2019. Her clinical focus includes esthetic dentistry, implant dentistry, full-mouth restorations, and Invisalign clear aligner therapy, and she is also Nitrous Oxide certified. Patients describe her as a compassionate provider whose experience and warmth have inspired long-standing patient loyalty, with many traveling significant distances to remain under her care.

Dr. Ayla Ahmed joins the Prosper location at 100 S Preston Road, Suite #20. A Dallas native, Dr. Ahmed completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry in Philadelphia before returning home to Texas. She is Invisalign certified and laser certified, allowing her to provide a wide range of treatment options tailored to each patient's needs. Dr. Ahmed is known for creating a welcoming, judgment-free environment, with an emphasis on making each visit comfortable and stress-free for patients of all ages. Outside the office, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.

Dr. Sabrina Veerjee joins the Plano location at 2304 Midway Road, Suite C. Originally from Tampa, Florida, she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences and her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degrees from the University of Florida before relocating to Dallas in 2023. Dr. Veerjee is licensed in both Texas and Florida and holds credentials in nitrous oxide sedation, oral conscious sedation, Invisalign, and laser dentistry, as well as BLS and DEA registration. Her approach is rooted in clear communication, patient education, and collaborative treatment planning — helping patients feel informed and confident in their care decisions. Outside the office, she enjoys exploring local restaurants, traveling, and spending time with her husband and dog, Bentley.

All three dentists bring training in modern, evidence-based dentistry and a shared commitment to patient-centered care — qualities that align with Active Dental's emphasis on clear communication, efficient scheduling, and consistent clinical standards across all five Dallas–Fort Worth locations. The practice operates evening and Saturday hours and offers same-day emergency appointments, with flexible payment options designed to make quality dental care accessible to families of all ages.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Chodisetty, Dr. Ahmed, and Dr. Veerjee to the Active Dental family," said Dr. Kalpesh Patel, founder of Active Dental. "Each of them brings strong clinical training, meaningful experience, and a genuine commitment to building lasting relationships with their patients. Our patients in Flower Mound, Prosper, and Plano will benefit greatly from their expertise and from the consistent, high-standard care that defines our practice."

Patients can schedule appointments at the Flower Mound office at (469) 293-2220, the Prosper office at (469) 860-8791, or the Plano office at (972) 473-8880. More information about each provider, as well as the full Active Dental clinical team, is available at https://activedentalonline.com/meet-the-team/.

More About Active Dental

Active Dental is a multi-location family and emergency dental practice serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex with offices in Flower Mound, Frisco, Irving, Plano, and Prosper, Texas. The practice provides a comprehensive range of general, cosmetic, restorative, pediatric, and emergency dental services using modern diagnostic tools and evidence-based treatment planning. With more than 2,000 five-star patient reviews, extended evening and Saturday hours, same-day emergency appointments, and flexible payment options, Active Dental is built around clear communication, scheduling discipline, and consistent care across every location. For more information, visit https://activedentalonline.com.

Media Contact

Active Dental

1450 Long Prairie Rd, Suite #160

Flower Mound, TX 75028

(469) 293-2220

https://activedentalonline.com

SOURCE Active Dental