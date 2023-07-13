Active Electronic Components Market size to grow by USD 122.44 billion from 2022 to 2027: Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The active electronic components market size is estimated to grow by USD 122.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 7.02% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Intel Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Electronic Components Market 2023-2027

Active electronic components market Insights -

: 15+, Including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Intel Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Consumer electronics, Networking, and telecommunications, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Others), Product (Semiconductor, Vacuum tube, and Display devices), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Active electronic components market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers - The increasing demand for IoT is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growing investments in smart city projects are an emerging trend in the active electronic components market.

Key Challenges- Regulations and standards are the major challenges hindering the active electronic components market growth.

The active electronic components market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this active electronic components market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the active electronic components market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the active electronic components market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the active electronic components market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of active electronic components market vendors

Active electronic components market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 122.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Intel Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

