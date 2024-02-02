Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Forecast Report to 2028: Dominance of the United States in AIMD Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth analysis on the booming Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market forecasts a significant growth trajectory, poised to expand from US$27.017 billion in 2021 to a projected US$45.686 billion by the year 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79%.

Technological breakthroughs are catalyzing the expansion in the AIMD sector, responding to a surge in chronic disease prevalence among the global aging population. Enhanced patient preference, governmental financial support, and burgeoning awareness are additional factors propelling this market forward. Moreover, extensive research and development activities, coupled with new indications for existing AIMD products, are fueling innovation and broadening application scopes.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Among the Geriatric Population:

The growing number of seniors grappling with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, require advanced medical interventions. AIMDs have thus become indispensable, revolutionizing quality of care and patient autonomy.

In the United States alone, individuals over the age of 65 have jumped by 38% since 2010. Similarly, chronic illnesses constitute a significant portion of health concerns in rapidly aging nations like India, where hypertension and diabetes lead as the most prevalent conditions among the elderly.

Dominance of the United States in AIMD Market:

North America, and more specifically the United States, is anticipated to capture the largest share of the AIMD market due to a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights heart disease as a leading cause of mortality, with a documented increase in death count year-over-year. Innovations in patient monitoring and recent product approvals by FDA, such as Abbott Laboratories' "AVEIR™" pacemaker, underscore the market's vitality.

Market Key Developments:

The FDA's approval of innovative devices like Medtronic's Epsila EVTM MRI SureScanTM and the Aurora EV-ICDTM MRI SureScanTM represents milestones in treatment options for sudden cardiac arrest and related conditions.

FineHeart's ICOMS FLOWMAKER® gaining patent approvals in China reflects the global expansion and protection of breakthrough AIMD technology.

reflects the global expansion and protection of breakthrough AIMD technology. Abbott's first-of-its-kind neuromodulation apps for Apple smartphones, certified under EU MDR by BSI, showcases digital integration in AIMD advancements.

Market Segmentation Insight:

The comprehensive research covers various AIMD product categories, including Ventricular Assist Devices, Neurostimulators, and Cochlear Implants. The analysis extends to different end-user applications, from Hospitals & Clinics to Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and spans a geographical segmentation that provides detailed insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and more.

This analysis offers a panoramic view of the AIMD market dynamics, providing stakeholders with crucial information to make informed decisions. The full publication can be accessed for further details on market trends, growth drivers, and segmentation insights.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

Ventricular Assist Devices

Neurostimulators

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

Cochlear Implants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Companies Profiled

Sonova Holding

Medtronic

Abbott

Lifetech Scientific

Boston Scientific

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Biotronik SE

LivaNova

