Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Forecast Report to 2028: Dominance of the United States in AIMD Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth analysis on the booming Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market forecasts a significant growth trajectory, poised to expand from US$27.017 billion in 2021 to a projected US$45.686 billion by the year 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79%.

Technological breakthroughs are catalyzing the expansion in the AIMD sector, responding to a surge in chronic disease prevalence among the global aging population. Enhanced patient preference, governmental financial support, and burgeoning awareness are additional factors propelling this market forward. Moreover, extensive research and development activities, coupled with new indications for existing AIMD products, are fueling innovation and broadening application scopes.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Among the Geriatric Population:

The growing number of seniors grappling with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, require advanced medical interventions. AIMDs have thus become indispensable, revolutionizing quality of care and patient autonomy.

In the United States alone, individuals over the age of 65 have jumped by 38% since 2010. Similarly, chronic illnesses constitute a significant portion of health concerns in rapidly aging nations like India, where hypertension and diabetes lead as the most prevalent conditions among the elderly.

Dominance of the United States in AIMD Market:

North America, and more specifically the United States, is anticipated to capture the largest share of the AIMD market due to a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights heart disease as a leading cause of mortality, with a documented increase in death count year-over-year. Innovations in patient monitoring and recent product approvals by FDA, such as Abbott Laboratories' "AVEIR™" pacemaker, underscore the market's vitality.

Market Key Developments:

  • The FDA's approval of innovative devices like Medtronic's Epsila EVTM MRI SureScanTM and the Aurora EV-ICDTM MRI SureScanTM represents milestones in treatment options for sudden cardiac arrest and related conditions.
  • FineHeart's ICOMS FLOWMAKER® gaining patent approvals in China reflects the global expansion and protection of breakthrough AIMD technology.
  • Abbott's first-of-its-kind neuromodulation apps for Apple smartphones, certified under EU MDR by BSI, showcases digital integration in AIMD advancements.

Market Segmentation Insight:

The comprehensive research covers various AIMD product categories, including Ventricular Assist Devices, Neurostimulators, and Cochlear Implants. The analysis extends to different end-user applications, from Hospitals & Clinics to Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and spans a geographical segmentation that provides detailed insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and more.

This analysis offers a panoramic view of the AIMD market dynamics, providing stakeholders with crucial information to make informed decisions. The full publication can be accessed for further details on market trends, growth drivers, and segmentation insights.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

  • Ventricular Assist Devices
  • Neurostimulators
  • Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers
  • Cochlear Implants
  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Companies Profiled

  • Sonova Holding
  • Medtronic
  • Abbott
  • Lifetech Scientific
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • MED-EL
  • Biotronik SE
  • LivaNova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73aoqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Home Audio Equipment Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Hon Hai Precision Industry, Akai, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Sony, Yamaha & Qualcomm Technologies

Home Audio Equipment Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Hon Hai Precision Industry, Akai, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Sony, Yamaha & Qualcomm Technologies

The "Home Audio Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new research on the...
Global Plywood Market, Size & Forecast Report 2024-2030: Softwood Segment and Moisture Resistant Grade Plywood to Lead Market Share

Global Plywood Market, Size & Forecast Report 2024-2030: Softwood Segment and Moisture Resistant Grade Plywood to Lead Market Share

The "Global Plywood Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.