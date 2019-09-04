Active Interest Media Expands with ALC

AIM ( www.aimmedia.com ) is an enthusiast media company that produces consumer and B2B events, websites, magazines, film and TV shows that reach an audience of 40 million followers worldwide. The company consists of 50+ brands in five divisions – the Equine Network, Home Group, Healthy Living Group, Marine Group and Outdoor Group. AIM's enthusiasts are not dilettantes. They are not spectators or fair-weather fans. They are actively engaged, smart and passionate about their hobbies. They sail across oceans, shoe their own horses, and teach yoga to their friends. They take the path less traveled and obsess about the gear and know-how needed to make every adventure a bucket-list memory. They are a passionate audience with above-average incomes, and they spend money on goods and services across consumer markets.

AIM acquired these well-respected titles to further expand its large footprint in the enthusiast market. Each has a significant active subscriber base (Popular Woodworking – 98,000; Horticulture – 48,500; Writer's Digest – 36,000). Enhancements and the Wiland program are also available. ALC will partner with AIM to execute a long-term innovative strategy for revenue generation.

"We know from our own experience that ALC is a leader in working with consumer publishing partners," said Paige Nordmeyer, Circulation Director at AIM. "We are looking forward to creative thinking and a strategic approach, as ALC helps us leverage these robust titles."

To learn more about the Active Interest Media portfolio, please contact Kerry Fischette at 609-580-2875.

About ALC

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry's leading privately-held providers of first-party data services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey—and with offices across the United States —the company enables its roster of clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of marketing information.

SOURCE ALC