Active International Expands Its Footprint in the Digital Response Market

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Media Services, dba: Active International announces the formation of Broad Beam Media, Inc. Broadbeam Media, Inc. is a full-service, direct response and digital media performance agency, expert at leveraging marketing efficiencies to deliver profitable growth for its clients. Staffed by 50 professionals in three office locations, Framingham, MA; King of Prussia, PA and New York, New York, Broadbeam significantly increases Active's growth potential in its already strong direct response and digital businesses.

"With the experience and talent that reside in Broadbeam, we can now offer an exciting opportunity for clients in this increasingly important Media vertical;" explains Alan Elkin, founder and CEO of Active. "Broadbeam is specifically engaged in the convergence of digital media, linear media and advanced performance analytics. The strength of its people and its technology capabilities, including an amazing proprietary attribution measurement model, Broad Beam is a perfect fit for Active's future business strategy. Broadbeam will definitely help our clients achieve more in the increasingly demanding world of performance Media."

Leading Broadbeam for Active as Managing Director and Executive Vice President, is Melissa Keller. "A veteran agency leader, Melissa is the perfect choice to motivate and coach this team;" Elkin went on to say. "Reporting to Keller is Broadbeam's President Beth Vendice. Beth brings 20 years of excellent experience in the industry and enjoys a blue chip background in both finance and media."

"Broadbeam's formation provides a major growth opportunity for both our clients and Active International as a whole," said Keller. Vendice added: "We are now one unified company and know that we are best positioned, with support from Active to continue to serve our portfolio of wonderful clients and leverage our reputation for service and results to attract more."

About Active International:

Nearly four decades ago Active International disrupted the marketplace by developing an innovative, market leading approach to Corporate Trade. Active takes a no fear, client-centric approach gaining insights to expand capabilities and redefine what is possible, improving business outcomes, increasing commercial agility and allowing clients to transform assets into new forms of value.

Active International is an employee-owned (ESOP) company with offices in 14 countries with opportunities in media, asset solutions, shopper marketing, real estate, supply chain & travel/hospitality. Contact Donna Schmidt: donna.schmidt@activeinternational.com. https://www.activeinternational.com/

SOURCE Active International

Related Links

https://www.activeinternational.com

