Active International Named Firehouse Subs® 2019 "Vendor of the Year"

"Active International has always maintained a high level of integrity and accuracy and in my eyes is as much a partner as they are a vendor," said Marisa Burton, Firehouse Subs Dir of Field Marketing. "This partner has saved franchisees more than $2 million in gift cards program fees during our relationship and has been purchasing our media, following the direction of our agency of record, since 2013. Active has been a quiet and critical partner in helping franchisees and Firehouse Subs grow our business."

Bill Georges, Global Chief Operating Officer, Active added, "We are very proud of the Firehouse Subs account team here at Active International for the work they produce daily on behalf of the restaurant brand. Our effort being recognized speaks volumes to the collaboration and partnership approach between our companies."

About Active International:

Nearly four decades ago Active International disrupted the marketplace by developing an innovative, market leading approach to Corporate Trade. Active takes a no fear, client-centric approach gaining insights to expand capabilities and redefine what is possible, improving business outcomes, increasing commercial agility and allowing clients to transform assets into new forms of value. https://www.activeinternational.com/

About Firehouse Subs:

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek recently named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America's Best Customer Service Brands. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities" and ranks No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in "Food Quality" and "Taste and Flavor" in Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings. Firehouse Subs was also named No. 2 in "America's Favorite Fast Casual Chain" rankings by Technomic Ignite.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com

