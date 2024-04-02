Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Launches New Survey on Closed-End Funds

AICA seeks input from investment professionals on new fund structures

RICHMOND, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial advisors today have more options than ever before to access private markets and diversify income-generating portfolios for clients thanks to new innovations in products and fund structures.

In today's diversified market, these new alternative fund structures — exchange-listed closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), and interval and tender offer funds — give advisors more options to help investors meet their financial goals while preserving ever-important tax strategies.

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA), a nonprofit trade association committed to educating and engaging investment professionals and investors about closed-end management companies, is seeking input from advisors and other investment professionals on their use of these new fund structures to better understand their needs.

We Want to Hear From You!

AICA's 2024 Advisor Survey on Closed-End Funds aims to track the trends and needs of financial advisors in their pursuit of new products and fund structures. If you use closed-end funds in your advisory practice, please visit our website to participate in the survey: https://aicalliance.org/2024-ascef_public/

Stay in Touch and Up to Date

After you've taken the survey, we encourage you to sign up for AICA updates and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/active-investment-company-alliance/.

Our communications will keep you informed about the expanding universe of CEFs via data, articles, videos, webinars, in-person events, and our weekly NAVigator podcast.

AICA - Excellence Beyond Indexing

About the Active Investment Company Alliance

The Active Investment Company Alliance ("AICA") is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association committed to educating and engaging investment professionals and investors about closed-end management companies: listed and non-listed closed-end funds, business development companies, interval funds, and tender offer funds.

Related Links

https://aicalliance.org/

Media Contact:

John Cole Scott

(917) 268-0818

[email protected]

SOURCE Active Investment Company Alliance