Active Investment Company Alliance Announces Sixth Annual Fall Roundtable

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) is pleased to announce its sixth annual Fall Roundtable in New York City focused on financial advisors and institutional investors. The AICA 2024 Fall Roundtable will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm ET at the Down Town Association, a social organization dating back to 1859. Register today.

This year's conference is once again packed with informative panels, engaging speakers, and valuable networking opportunities with fund sponsors, asset managers, institutional investors, RIAs, and financial advisors active in the closed-end fund (CEF) space.

Get up to date on the latest trends, developments, and investment strategies around CEFs, business development companies (BDCs), and interval funds — growing alternative fund structures giving advisors more options to help investors meet their financial goals while preserving ever-important tax strategies. Previous panels have explored everything from activism to closed-end fund structure to the rise of interval funds.

AICA is known for combining high-quality, advisor-centric content, distinguished by its invited speaker presentations (our speakers don't pay to speak), which enable meaningful discussion and interaction. AICA also sponsors the weekly NAVigator Podcast. True to our motto — Excellence Beyond Indexing — AICA strives to help grow relationships for institutional investors, advisors, service providers, and fund sponsors within the industry.

About the Active Investment Company Alliance

The Active Investment Company Alliance ("AICA") is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association committed to educating and engaging investment professionals and investors about closed-end management companies: listed and non-listed closed-end funds, business development companies, interval funds, and tender offer funds.

