Active Minds Secures First-Time Youth Mental Health Provisions Alongside Federal Funding Increases for 988 Lifeline and Campus Suicide Prevention

New report language advances youth access to crisis support, including first-ever push to place 988 Lifeline on student ID cards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Minds , the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms, announced today major federal appropriations victories driven by its advocacy—most notably, new report language that advances youth awareness and access to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

For the first time ever, Congress is explicitly encouraging the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to coordinate the publication of the 988 Lifeline on student ID cards for high school and college students, a long-standing priority of Active Minds and a significant step toward reaching young people where they are. In addition to these report language wins, final fiscal year 2026 appropriations include a $15 million increase for the 988 Lifeline and a $4 million increase for the Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) Youth Suicide Prevention programs—reflecting funding priorities championed by Active Minds.

"This agreement affirms Congress's commitment to suicide prevention and youth mental health," said Anika Rahman, Director of Policy at Active Minds. "The idea to publish the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on student ID cards originated with the Active Minds chapter at the University of Dayton, and this moment represents the full cycle of student advocacy—from ideation on campus to passage into federal law. These investments will help ensure that more young people are aware of and can access lifesaving support when they need it, reflecting our mission of championing a new era of mental health."

Building on this momentum, youth ages 15–24 interested in shaping federal mental health policy or participating in an upcoming Hill/Advocacy Day are encouraged to join the Active Minds Advocacy Policy Champions group. The program equips young people to engage directly in federal advocacy efforts that advance youth mental health. To learn more and sign up, click here .

Active Minds thanked bipartisan leaders in both chambers for their support of these investments and for passing the funding package into law.

To learn more about Active Minds, visit activeminds.org .

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the largest nonprofit in the United States mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms across society. For more than 20 years, we have equipped the next generation of peer mental health advocates through a variety of programs, including the Active Minds Chapter Network , A.S.K. , and Send Silence Packing . Our advocacy, initiatives, and campaigns foster lasting change in how youth view and discuss mental health, encouraging them to use their voices to influence broader conversations and inform mental health supports within their communities. Together, we are building a diverse movement of champions committed to improving mental health for all. To learn more about Active Minds , visit activeminds.org .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dante Worth ([email protected])

SOURCE ACTIVE MINDS, INC.