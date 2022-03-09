Active Minerals Announces Export Surcharge Increase

SPARKS, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Minerals International, LLC (AMI) is increasing the export surcharge from current levels by $300 per container. This increase is effective for all orders shipped on or after April 1, 2022 and is necessary to cover the sudden and unexpected rising logistics, fuel, labor and packaging costs.

This increase to the container surcharge will be monitored frequently and AMI will continue to update customers regularly on its status. AMI continues its commitment to ensuring reliability of supply of high-quality products to our customers.

For more information visit www.activeminerals.com or contact AMI at (410) 825-2920 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

John Goosman

(410) 823-0627

[email protected]

SOURCE Active Minerals International