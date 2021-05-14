Active Minerals Announces Price Increases

SPARKS, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Minerals International, LLC (AMI) is implementing a domestic price increase of 10% on Kaolin products and 5% on Attapulgite products. In addition, export surcharges will be increasing to $750 per container. The increases are effective for all orders shipped on or after June 1, 2021 and are necessary to cover rising costs of logistics services and packaging materials. AMI is committed to ensuring reliability of supply for customers.

For more information visit www.activeminerals.com or contact AMI at (410) 825-2920 or [email protected]

Contacts:

John Goosman

(410) 823-0627

[email protected]

SOURCE Active Minerals International, LLC