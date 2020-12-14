Active Minerals International Announces 2021 Price Increase

SPARKS, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Minerals International, LLC (AMI) announced today a list price increase for all products effective January 1, 2021. Our portfolio of Air-Float Kaolin, Gellent Attapulgite, and Acti-Gel® 208 rheology modifier products will increase 5.0% to 8.0% depending on packaging and shipping. Contract prices will remain in effect for the remainder of the negotiated terms.

Active Minerals regards customers as industry partners, supporting them through assurance of supply and reinvestment in our plants, mines, quality, and personnel. This ensures that AMI continues to operate with the tools necessary to meet growing demands, deliver quality products on-time, and ship product in specification with a high focus on customer service.

Rising costs primarily in production, shipping, and environmental compliance have contributed to this necessary price increase. Passing on a portion of these costs allows Active Minerals to remain vigilant in driving innovative operational efficiencies and support best-in-class logistics while maintaining the high quality and service that our customers depend on. Active Minerals remains committed to our valued customers and their growing needs.

AMI encourages anyone with questions or seeking more information about our products to contact their individual sales representative or visit www.activeminerals.com.

About Active Minerals

Active Minerals International (AMI) produces a wide range of high-quality attapulgite and air-floated kaolin clay products at multiple operations in the Southeastern United States. The award-winning company is dedicated to conserving natural resources, reclaiming mined land and leaving the Earth a better place. Through mines, processing plants and storage facilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe, AMI delivers high quality industrial mineral products that are used by industries and organizations across the world. A knowledgeable and dedicated team of geologists, engineers, chemists, sales, and customer service professionals ensure that AMI supplies high-quality, cost-effective mineral products worldwide.

For more information visit www.activeminerals.com or contact AMI at (410) 825-2920 or [email protected].

