Active Motif clones, sequences and expresses the first full human antibody derived from patients infected with the 2019 Coronavirus COVID-19

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Motif Shanghai (a subsidiary of Active Motif, Inc.), in collaboration with Fudan University and its affiliated Public Health Clinical Center, used its single-cell AbEpic™ screening technology to isolate antibodies from patients recovering from 2019 Coronavirus related pneumonia (COVID-19). The samples were screened to obtain whole human antibody clones that were sequenced, expressed and characterized for binding directly to the Coronavirus. Joe Fernandez, Chairman and Founder of Active Motif stated, "We believe we are the first laboratory in the world to achieve isolation and expression of a full human antibody isolated directly from patients infected with Coronavirus. The discovery and expression of a full human antibody against the COVID-19 virus is of great significance for diagnosis and clinical treatment." Addressing a fast-moving epidemic requires a nimble approach and support of innovation in research community.

"Active Motif will continue its close collaboration with researchers at scientific institutions, biotech, and public health officials by providing our proprietary platform and expertise, with the goal of accelerating the research and development for in-vitro diagnostics, clinical treatments, and vaccine design," stated Ted DeFrank, CEO of Active Motif Inc.

For more information, please contact Joseph Fernandez (fernandez@activemotif.com) or Ted DeFrank (defrank@activemotif.com).

About Active Motif

Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyse nuclear function. Its customers include life scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; hospitals and reference laboratories. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and La Hulpe Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.

SOURCE Active Motif

Related Links

activemotif.com

