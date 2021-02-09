Active Motif Partners with Arima Genomics to Launch End-to-End Hi-C Service

SAN DIEGO and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epigenetics-based research tools and services company, Active Motif, Inc., announced today that it has launched an end-to-end Hi-C service in partnership with Arima Genomics, Inc. to investigate the three-dimensional folding patterns of the genome, providing researchers with greater access to this powerful technology and advancing their research.

The launch of this Hi-C service extends Active Motif's 15 years of experience and expertise offering Epigenetic Services, such as ChIP-Seq and ATAC-Seq services, and now allows researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the biological mechanisms at play in their clinical samples or experimental systems. Active Motif continues to offer the most comprehensive offering of epigenetic services in the industry, and this new Hi-C service gives researchers even more ways to analyze their samples.

Hi-C is the predominant method used by the research community and multiple large consortia such as ENCODE and 4D Nucleome to investigate how genome folding and mis-folding impacts gene accessibility, regulation, and expression, and its impact on disease states. Active Motif has entered into an agreement with Arima Genomics, a leading company accelerating the spatial understanding of the genome, to launch their end-to-end Hi-C service as an Active Motif Epigenetic Service to serve academic, pharma, and clinical researchers.

"This is an important strategic collaboration for both organizations," said Fritz Eibel, Chief Commercial Officer at Active Motif. "There are several commercially available Hi-C kits and our validation has shown that the Arima-HiC+ kits provide superior data resolution, ease of use, and reproducibility. These requirements are essential to study genetics and epigenetics in both the biopharma and translational medicine settings where precious patient samples are investigated.''

"We are excited that Active Motif, a thought leader and major player in the epigenetics market, compared, validated, and selected Arima versus other options," said Siddarth Selvaraj, CEO of Arima Genomics. "We believe that the spatial genome information is an indispensable complement to the genome sequence when used for medical research, diagnosis, and therapy development. In addition to our recent selection by the Wellcome Sanger Insitute, this collaboration with Active Motif is a significant step in the company's goal of delivering market-leading science and to democratize the access of this essential technology."

About Active Motif, Inc.

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools and custom services to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research for the life science, clinical, pharmaceutical, and drug discovery communities. The company has a world-leading portfolio of assays, reagents, and genome-wide analysis services in the field of epigenetics and gene regulation. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, with regional headquarters in Belgium, Japan, and China, and has a worldwide network of sales and support offices. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers. To learn more please visit www.activemotif.com.

About Arima Genomics, Inc.

Arima Genomics, based in San Diego, California, is a biotechnology company that aims to accelerate the understanding of spatial genomics toward discovery, diagnosis and therapy. For additional information, please visit www.arimagenomics.com.

