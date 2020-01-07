Active Navigation and WireWheel Partner to Automate Data Mapping for Regulatory Compliance

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Navigation , the data privacy and governance software provider and WireWheel , the leading provider of data privacy management solutions, today announced their partnership to provide end-to-end regulatory compliance with global privacy laws.

As the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, organizations need to develop agile privacy programs. Evolving data-driven business models to comply with privacy mandates such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) means that companies need to change how they interact and manage consumer data.

"An unprecedented amount of data is being created and stored by companies every day, bringing about new and significant privacy risks," said Peter Baumann, CEO of Active Navigation. "A startling statistic from a recent study by the Coalition of Technology Resources for Lawyers found that more than one-half of decision-makers do not have a full understanding of their corporate data – particularly their unstructured data. By partnering with WireWheel we're making it easier for our customers to identify, map, classify and protect personal data - all in one central hub."

"WireWheel is committed to helping organizations do the right thing with people's data," said WireWheel co-founder and CEO Justin Antonipillai. "As global privacy laws continue to advance, they all have one thing in common - the need for an accurate and up-to-date data map. Our partnership with Active Navigation enhances the visibility of data flows throughout an organization, offers an end-to-end platform for subject rights fulfillment, and streamlines data privacy operations. Our joint solution prioritizes privacy and helps companies stay prepared for future privacy regimes."

WireWheel and Active Navigation customers can: ­­­

Create a comprehensive data inventory of their global, unstructured data estate

Automate the discovery and classification of personal data

Manage requests to access, delete, correct consumer data

Ensure that data remains compliant with evolving data privacy regulations such as the CCPA

About Active Navigation

Active Navigation is a data privacy and governance software company. Its product suite enables enterprises and government entities to map, clean, classify, quarantine and delete redundant, obsolete and trivial data. Hundreds of companies and government agencies trust Active Navigation to help them control sensitive data and support compliance with various data privacy regulations such as CCPA and GDPR. Active Navigation Inc. is headquartered in the DC Metro area and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit ActiveNavigation.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About WireWheel Inc.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at WireWheel.io.

