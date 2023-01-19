Active Network Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,989.37 Million by 2026, Globally, at 14.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®.

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Active Network Management Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Active Network Management Market" By Component (Services, Solution), By Application (Power, Energy and Utilities), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Active Network Management Market size was valued at USD 647.90 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,989.37 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Active Network Management Market Overview

The software solution for Active Network Management includes power storage devices, generators, renewable energy generation, and other elements of the power generation grid. It assists in tracking and evaluating the different parts of the power distribution system. Automating processes and keeping an eye on the grid's assets are the core applications of active network management. It is frequently used to improve system performance in the energy distribution system.

The growing demand for the uninterruptable electricity supply and integration of the energy-efficient distribution system is the primary factor fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing utilization of renewable energy resources is the other factor contribute to market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for optimization of the smart grid to enhance the electricity transmission led to imposing a positive outlook on the market. However, the huge deployment cost associated with the active network management technology, expected to hamper the market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Active Network Management Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Active Network Management Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IBM, ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Cisco, Oracle, and Smarter Grid Solutions.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Active Network Management Market into Component, Application, and Geography.

Active Network Management Market, by Component

Services



Professional Services





Managed Services



Solution

Active Network Management Market, by Application

Power



Power Generation





Power Grid



Energy and Utilities



Electric Power Transmission





Oil and Gas





Water Treatment and Distribution



Others

Active Network Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

