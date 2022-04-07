Active Network Management Market to Garner $3.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.2% CAGR: AMR

Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Active Network Management Market by By Application (Automation, Grid Asset Monitoring, Real time Monitoring, Others), by By Industries (Energy and Utility, Transportation, Government, Others), by By Component (Software, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global active network management industry was pegged at $782.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market. However, lack of infrastructure for efficient power distribution network in under developed regions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in renewable energy generation would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges and disruption in manufacturing and supply chain operations. This negatively affected the market.

The consumer demand for active network management decreased during the pandemic as people are now focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets.

The integrated segment dominated the market

By application, the automation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global active network management market, due to benefits including improved power distribution, easy availability of the services, and low upstream and downstream time. However, the grid asset monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for smart metering, operational utility applications, and substation automation.

The transportation segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By industries, the transportation segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to adoption of active network management solutions to optimize the metro and rail transportation systems. However, the energy and utility segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global active network management industry, due to surge in applications for security infrastructure management and group-based configuration systems.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to surge in demand for automation solution and rise in adoption of active network management solutions. However, the global active network management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in investment on electricity generation for several industry verticals including energy & utility, transportation, construction, and government.

Major market players

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

General Electric

Oracle Corporation

Kelvatek Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Smarter Grid Solution.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

SOURCE Allied Market Research