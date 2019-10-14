Active Nutraceutical Ingredients - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026
The Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period
Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing health awareness among people and the growing demand for healthy food. However, high costs involved in the R&D activities along with the high price for fortified and enriched products hamper the market growth of active nutraceutical ingredients market.
Traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carotenoids, and fibers, formulators have started to include ingredients such as plant sterols, polyphenols, probiotics, and fatty acids in nutraceutical products.
Based on Health Benefits, the Bone Health segment is constantly enhancing due to the human skeletal system. It is a complex organ in constant equilibrium with the rest of the body. In addition to the support and structure of the body, bone is the major reservoir for many minerals and compounds essential for maintaining a healthy pH balance. The deterioration of the body with age renders the elderly particularly susceptible to and affected by poor bone health.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to growing number of health-conscious young people, shifting the trend from taking vitamin supplements to meet the RDA nutrition towards the overall improvement of health, increasing self-medication among consumers, easily availability of this product through traditional and online medical stores, increasing disposable income.
