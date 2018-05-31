Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles

Navigating the complexities with precision and speed, the Active On-Demand team arranged air and ground transportation as well as helped prepare import and export documentation to transport critical tools needed to produce components for the Ford F-150.

The mission was to arrange and manage every detail, from transportation to documentation, for an 87,000-pound die. The die tool, used to cut or shape material using a press, needed to be transported from Ohio to Nottingham, United Kingdom.

"Once again, we are extremely proud of the reliability, dependability and precision of our team. Our ground and air transportation experts commonly receive unique logistical challenges and are true masters at analyzing the situation, developing a plan and monitoring every aspect through final delivery," said Tom Stenglein, President of Active On-Demand. "Just a few hours of manufacturing downtime can cause major downstream issues and financial losses. Our team understands that our mission is to act swiftly and in a meticulous manner to solve unscheduled supply chain emergencies."

Under normal circumstances, arranging the transportation and documentation of a die of this size would take approximately ten days. However, the Active On-Demand team worked diligently around the clock and the shipment started moving much faster.

The white glove service provided by Active On-Demand also include a dedicated team member accompanying the die as it was shipped via air charter to Europe on an ANTONOV Airlines AN-124-100, one of the largest aircrafts in the world.

"We are honoured to have been selected as a partner for this time-critical project," said Graham Witton, Managing Director, ANTONOV Airlines, "and thanks to the seamless communication between our team and Active On-Demand we were able to deliver ahead of the traditional timeframe it would have taken to transport the outsized cargo. Our AN-124-100 was ideal for the transport of the 87,000-pound die, and the 30-hour flight allowed Ford Motor Company to swiftly resume production."

About Active On-Demand

Active On-Demand® is a business platform within Roadrunner's Truckload and Express Services segment that provides premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions across North America for companies that require high service and highly reliable logistics. Committed to delivering time definite supply chain solutions, Active On-Demand specializes in Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight services. For more information, please visit the Active On-Demand website www.rrts.com/active-on-demand.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

About ANTONOV Airlines

ANTONOV Airlines specialises in the transport of outsized and project cargo worldwide using its fleet of seven AN-124–100 "Ruslan" aircraft with up to 150 tonnes payload, its 60-tonne payload AN-22, and its unique 250-tonne payload AN-225 "Mriya", which is the largest aircraft in the world, as well as smaller AN-74 and AN-26 aircraft. More than 28 years after launching as the first company to offer the AN-124–100 commercially, ANTONOV Airlines continues to deliver air cargo solutions across the aerospace, defence, energy, humanitarian, industrial, automotive, and oil and gas sectors.

ANTONOV Airlines is a division of ANTONOV Company, headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise, which designs, develops, produces and maintains the AN aircraft. The UK office of ANTONOV Airlines is based at Diamond Hangar, London Stansted Airport. The USA office of ANTONOV Airlines is based at Houston, Texas. Western Associates, Inc., Air Cargo Partners Worldwide (ACP), and Flywell Aviation are ANTONOV Airlines' General Sales Agents (GSA) for Japan, Australia, and India respectively. To find out more visit antonov.com and antonov-airlines.com

