Active On-Demand Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

BELLEVILLE, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active On-Demand is proud to announce it has been named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during the 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the sixth time Active On-Demand has received the award.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

"It is a great honor to receive our sixth GM Supplier of the Year award. We have been a logistics provider to GM for nearly 20 years and this award highlights the value of driving a customer obsessed culture. The Active On-Demand team truly understands the importance of eliminating waste in the supply chain while delivering best-in-class customer service," said Tom Stenglein, President of Active On-Demand.

About Active On-Demand

Active On-Demand is a business platform within Roadrunner's Truckload and Express Services segment that provides premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions across North America for companies that require high service and highly reliable logistics. Committed to delivering time definite supply chain solutions, Active On-Demand specializes in Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight services. For more information, please visit the Active On-Demand website, www.rrts.com/active-on-demand.

About General Motors

General Motors is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, https://www.rrts.com/ and https://ascentgl.com/.

