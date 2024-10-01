Active Optical Cable Market Size to Grow USD 10400 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Optical Cable Market is Segmented by Type (InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, DisplayPort), by Application (Data Center, Consumer Electronics, High-performance Computing (HPC), Digital Signage): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The Global Active Optical Cable Market Revenue was USD 2283.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 10400 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28S15836/Global_and_India_Active_Optical_Cable_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Active Optical Cable Market:

The global active optical cable (AOC) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Active optical cables are designed to transmit data over long distances at higher speeds, using optical fiber and electrical components. These cables are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to handle large volumes of data while reducing power consumption and maintaining signal integrity. The increasing adoption of AOCs in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) environments is a key factor fueling market growth, as businesses require faster and more reliable data transmission solutions. Additionally, the rapid growth of cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) applications is pushing demand for high-bandwidth communication systems, further boosting the AOC market. The demand for video streaming, gaming, and 4K/8K resolution content is also contributing to the growing adoption of active optical cables in the consumer electronics sector. With technological advancements and the expansion of digital infrastructure, the AOC market is poised for sustained growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28S15836/global-and-india-active-optical-cable

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET:

InfiniBand technology is a major driver of the active optical cable (AOC) market, particularly in high-performance computing (HPC) and data center environments. InfiniBand provides low-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission, making it ideal for connecting servers, storage systems, and networking devices. Active optical cables, when combined with InfiniBand technology, offer the performance required for high-speed data transfer over long distances. As the demand for faster and more efficient data transmission in HPC applications increases, the adoption of AOCs with InfiniBand is growing. This trend is driving the expansion of the AOC market, especially in industries that rely on high-performance computing.

Ethernet technology is also playing a significant role in driving the growth of the active optical cable market. AOCs are increasingly being used in Ethernet-based networks, particularly in data centers and enterprise networks where high-speed data transmission is crucial. Ethernet protocols, such as 40GbE, 100GbE, and beyond, require reliable, low-latency connections that AOCs can provide. As businesses and cloud service providers continue to expand their digital infrastructure to support high-speed data traffic, the demand for Ethernet-based AOCs is rising. The growing deployment of Ethernet networks in data centers and telecommunications is expected to further boost the AOC market.

The increasing demand for high-bandwidth communication systems in data centers is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the active optical cable market. Data centers require fast and reliable connections to manage the ever-growing volume of data generated by cloud services, big data analytics, and online applications. Active optical cables provide the necessary speed and bandwidth to support these requirements, enabling faster data transfer and improved network performance. The rise of hyperscale data centers, which handle vast amounts of data across multiple servers, is further driving the adoption of AOCs in these facilities, as they offer high-speed connectivity with minimal signal loss.

The expanding use of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industries such as research, aerospace, automotive, and defense is driving the growth of the active optical cable market. HPC systems require high-speed, low-latency connections to process large datasets and perform complex simulations. Active optical cables are ideal for these applications, as they provide fast, reliable data transmission over long distances with minimal signal degradation. The increasing use of HPC systems for scientific research, financial modeling, and weather forecasting is pushing the demand for AOCs, as these industries require high-bandwidth communication solutions to support their computational needs.

The consumer electronics sector is also contributing to the growth of the active optical cable market. AOCs are being increasingly used in high-definition multimedia applications, such as 4K/8K video streaming, gaming consoles, and virtual reality (VR) devices, where high-speed data transfer and minimal latency are critical. As consumers demand more immersive and interactive experiences, the need for faster, more reliable data transmission solutions is growing. AOCs are well-suited for these applications, as they can handle large amounts of data with low power consumption and high efficiency. The growing popularity of smart TVs, home theaters, and gaming systems is expected to drive further demand for AOCs in consumer electronics.

The demand for energy-efficient communication solutions is another key factor driving the active optical cable market. AOCs consume less power compared to traditional copper cables, making them an attractive option for data centers and enterprises looking to reduce their energy consumption and operational costs. The growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce the carbon footprint of data centers is pushing companies to adopt more energy-efficient interconnect solutions. As businesses prioritize energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, the demand for active optical cables that offer low power consumption and high performance is expected to increase.

The healthcare industry is increasingly adopting active optical cables for medical imaging and diagnostic applications, where high-resolution images and real-time data transfer are critical. AOCs are used in medical imaging devices such as MRI machines, CT scanners, and ultrasound systems to ensure fast, accurate data transmission. The growing demand for advanced medical imaging technologies and telemedicine solutions is driving the need for high-speed communication systems in healthcare facilities. As the healthcare industry continues to digitize and adopt new technologies, the use of AOCs in medical imaging and diagnostics is expected to increase, further boosting the market.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28S15836&lic=single-user

ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Data Center was estimated to account for a sales share of 43.52% in 2020.

As the largest consumer country, the USA consumed 1524.3 K Units of active optical cables in 2019, accounting for 31.19% of the global total. In North America, the United States dominates the market, driven by the growing demand for high-performance computing, data center expansion, and the rollout of 5G networks.

China is the second important consumer country, with consumption accounting for 12.16% of the global population in 2019. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, where investments in digital infrastructure and telecommunications are driving the demand for AOCs.

The Key players operating into Global active optical cables Market are II-VI (Finisar), Siemon, Broadcom, Mellanox Technologies and Amphenol ICC, etc. II-VI (Finisar) and Siemon are the two players with the largest sales share, occupying 11.23% and 10.38% of the market share in 2019, respectively.

Key Companies:

AOC

II-VI(Finisar)

Siemon

Broadcom

Mellanox Technologies

Amphenol ICC

Molex

Optomind

Fiberon Technologies

Leoni

Hitachi-cable

Fujikura

Sumitomo Electric

Shenzhen Gigalight

Sopto

EverPro Technologies

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28S15836/Global_and_India_Active_Optical_Cable_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Consumer Active Optical Cable Market

- Direct Attach Cable and Active Optical Cable Market

- Active Optical Cable (AOC) & Direct Attach Cables (DAC) market was valued at USD 1987.2 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5809.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Active Optical Cable and Extender Market

- Fiber AOCs Market

- Optical Data Cable Market

- Fiber Optics Market revenue was USD 9960.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16950 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- DisplayPort Cables Market

- Fast Connector Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports