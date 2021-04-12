Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Joins Summit Health

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid growth in northern New Jersey, Summit Health, a premier physician-led health care network, today announced the integration of Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, a leading orthopedic practice in New Jersey. To begin the branding transition, the practice will initially adopt the Summit Health brand endorsement, becoming Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, A Summit Health Company.

The addition of Active Orthopedics, which brings 17 providers and three locations in Hackensack, Emerson, and Glen Ridge – further expands Summit Health's highly coordinated and convenient care model to the state's populous Bergen and Essex Counties.

"By continuing to expand our services in northern New Jersey, we want to ensure our patients have unparalleled access to high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care – in short, a more connected care experience that is efficient, comprehensive and centered around them," said Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit Health.

"Joining Summit Health will benefit our patients with access to the whole of Summit Health's multispecialty services, including physical therapy, imaging, primary care, urgent care and more, to yield better outcomes and the best possible continuity of care," said Michael L. Gross, MD, Founder and Managing Partner of Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. "We are excited to join such a resilient, high quality and growth-minded network."

Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine specializes in sports medicine, joint replacement, hand & wrist injuries, spine, hip and knee care, as well as shoulder, elbow and foot/ankle care and cartilage restoration.

Patients who wish to request an appointment can call by location:

Hackensack : 25 Prospect Avenue (201) 343-2277

Glen Ridge : 311 Bay Avenue (973) 746-2200

Emerson: 440 Old Hook Road (201) 358-0707

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care.

Summit Health has more than 1,600 providers, 8,000 employees and over 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as more than 130 providers and six locations in Central Oregon – previously known as Summit Medical Group Oregon. For more information, please visit summithealth.com.

